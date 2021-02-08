My View: The fix is in to prevent home repair jobs

This is a grumpy old man rant. When did you last fix something, especially yourself?
If you are like me, when something breaks (which happens way too often), it is, “Oh well, just get a new one.” Sometimes it is obvious, like if a simple low-cost nail clipper falls apart. No sense fixing that. On the other hand, if something on your car fails, you probably take it to the repair shop.
But what about all those things in the middle? Many could be fixed, but you have to think twice about whether it is really worth it. Suppose your toaster, aged 18 months, doesn’t heat up. It is out of warranty, so you don’t take it back. The problem could be a simple heating element. The element costs about $15, plus shipping, or the inconvenience of going to the store.
Truth be told, any fumble-fingered idiot could probably install the new one. But, there are warnings that this should only be done by an authorized technician at around $50 per hour. Cost of a new toaster, about $10 for el cheapo. Maybe yours is a top-notch premium brand retailing around $300. For el cheapo, the decision is easy, get a new one. Think the decision is easy for the premium brand? The “special” heating element costs more. There are fewer “authorized” technicians, so $50 per hour goes way up. And with the complexity of the unit, so does the repair time. Maybe it still isn’t worth it.
When I was 12 years old, I remember rewiring a lamp for my older married sister. It was actually a very simple job, involving only two wires. My brother-in-law was not known as the handiest guy around, and at that time, such things were thought to be beyond women. Also, she was quite busy managing an active brood of young children. So the task fell to me.
The repair lasted many years and the lamp was not discarded until they moved and a new decorating scheme came into play. Today, there is little doubt that most women could fix that darn thing, but few would bother. And letting a 12-year-old have at something electrical, Child Protective Services and Ralph Nader would surely want to know about that!
We had our kitchen remodeled about 10 years ago. Since then, our third kitchen faucet was installed (none by me). The spout swivel sprouted a leak. No way was I going to tackle that one. It required crawling under the sink to shut the water off. At my age, with more defective joints than recent Buffalo Sabres’ victories, not happening. So to the chagrin of my younger self, a visit from a plumber ensued.
I mentioned cars earlier. My first new car was a four-cylinder subcompact with a motor about as complicated as a lawn mower. Tune-ups and oil changes were a breeze. No way was I a car guy, but I never even thought of taking it to a mechanic. Today specialized tools and software mean hands off for the average person. Even some repair shops have problems here. Some states are even considering (or have passed) “right to repair” laws. These may apply not only to cars, but some electronic devices as well. As you can see, manufacturers can make repairing difficult, and certainly beyond most ordinary people.