My View: The fix is in to prevent home repair jobs

When I was 12 years old, I remember rewiring a lamp for my older married sister. It was actually a very simple job, involving only two wires. My brother-in-law was not known as the handiest guy around, and at that time, such things were thought to be beyond women. Also, she was quite busy managing an active brood of young children. So the task fell to me.

The repair lasted many years and the lamp was not discarded until they moved and a new decorating scheme came into play. Today, there is little doubt that most women could fix that darn thing, but few would bother. And letting a 12-year-old have at something electrical, Child Protective Services and Ralph Nader would surely want to know about that!

We had our kitchen remodeled about 10 years ago. Since then, our third kitchen faucet was installed (none by me). The spout swivel sprouted a leak. No way was I going to tackle that one. It required crawling under the sink to shut the water off. At my age, with more defective joints than recent Buffalo Sabres’ victories, not happening. So to the chagrin of my younger self, a visit from a plumber ensued.