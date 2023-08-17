When my wife and I traveled through Italy, we were surprised by the little towns and villages that would have majestic churches rising among the modest homes and shops. You wondered how such a tiny community could pay for the upkeep of these eight or 10-story houses of worship.

We recently attended the last Mass of our favorite Catholic priest at Buffalo’s tiny Irish village, the First Ward. There, rising above the homes and taverns stands Our Lady of Perpetual Help, or “Pets,” as it is affectionately known. Both my parents grew up in the shadow of Pets. They went to its grammar school and, some 75 years ago, they were married there.

The Rev. Paul Seil was assigned to this aging, shrinking parish two years ago to begin what was promised to be a six-year stint. In just 24 months, he brought life back to the old church. Visitors would come from all over to attend his Masses. The main attraction was Father Paul’s sermons. You see, this priest is a bit of an iconoclast, and he is funny as hell.

Father Paul has been the go-to guy for local media, because they know he will tell it straight. When the scandals came several years ago, Father Paul urged anyone who had been abused by a priest to go straight to the police – not to the diocese. He was openly critical of the way the former bishop handled the abusive clergy.

Father Paul moonlights as the chaplain for the Buffalo Fire Department. He spoke movingly after the Tops massacre, and he reportedly provided great solace when the fire department lost one of its own. At his last Mass at Pets, the Fire Department provided an honor guard. As he came down the aisle of the church, the packed house gave him a standing ovation.

When Father Paul first came to our parish out in Orchard Park, it was not without controversy. During one of his first Masses, he told a mildly off-color joke that went like this. “Years ago, a local church had a well-endowed woman leading the choir. One morning, while hitting a particularly high note, she popped out of her blouse. The old pastor screamed at the congregation ‘close your eyes or surely the Lord will strike you blind.’ One gentleman snuck a peek and when the pastor called him out, he said ‘Father, I only opened one eye and I figured it was worth the cost, since me other eye still works.’ ”

I thought it was hilarious, but others were not amused. While Father Paul can be irreverent, he is also a learned man who knows church doctrine. By all accounts, he is very good at providing guidance to those that are hurting and comfort to those who have suffered a loss.

It didn’t surprise any of us when Father Paul was reassigned to the University at Buffalo to act as campus minister. As the Diocese of Buffalo struggles to make do with an ever-decreasing stable of priests, hard decisions have been made. With his departure, there will be no more daily Masses at Pets, only Sunday.

Though there has been no official word, it seems Our Lady of Perpetual Help is not long for the First Ward. I will miss the old church and I will miss Father Paul. His last words to the congregation were “I put my phone number in the bulletin; call me if you need me.”