My View: The day I learned the meaning of 'bittersweet'

My friend called a few weeks ago to say goodbye. He was dying and calling friends around the world. He told me how much our friendship meant and to apologize for any harm.

It was a bittersweet call which I could never have imagined coming from anyone. I was sad but honored to be on his short list. Later, I thought the only apology he could possibly owe me was for being a Montreal Canadiens fan.

Some people who have never met him might think they would not have liked him. They would not know who he was – but they knew what he was. Juzer was a Muslim born in India. It would be their loss. What a life he had!

He narrowly escaped death at age 5 during the Hindu Muslim riots in 1940s India. His wealthy merchant family moved to Hong Kong where Juzer met his eventual lifetime Chinese friend Peter. Decades later, despite our having grown up half a world apart, Peter and I laughed about our similar high school experiences while being taught by the same worldwide religious order. Cultural differences and appearances didn’t matter. We had a shared experience.

After college some of Juzer’s Indian friends went on to careers in the Bangladesh government. Juzer moved to Germany to earn his Ph.D. in chemistry while simultaneously learning German.

Juzer and I met 40-some years ago in grad school after he emigrated from Canada. He received A’s in 15 of 16 MBA courses.

Juzer wasn’t all business, though. He had a sense of adventure. A professor gave us an incorrect password for accessing the university computer mainframe. (PCs didn’t exist, then.) Rather than losing days until we could see the prof, we brainstormed what we knew of him and within an hour figured out the password.

As his employers’ fortunes changed, Juzer moved to different states, and switched from chemical engineering to a physics-based career in the telephone industry.

My friend was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and devout Muslim. He regularly tithed and nearly died during his pilgrimage to Mecca. But he was no fanatic. He was proud to be a naturalized U.S. citizen. We had calm conversations talking about our different religious beliefs while recognizing our common father, Abraham.

Over the decades, we also talked about politics, economics, hockey, potato chips, ice cream and travels. Juzer’s self-deprecating humor was ever-present. He was well aware of his faults.

Dozens of Asian and European countries were part of his itineraries.

His travelogues sounded like PBS documentaries. In Thailand, he asked a couple to take his picture at a Buddhist shrine. After a conversation in German, they invited him to visit them in Germany. When he did, the man asked his advice on how to best propose to his girlfriend. Juzer came through.

At his daughter’s wedding several years back, all his Indian friends and relatives graciously introduced themselves and made us feel like close relatives. If I make it to heaven, I’m confident Juzer will greet me and quickly introduce me to all his newly made friends.

I enjoyed this enriching friendship simply because I asked him to join our group’s class project in grad school, decades ago. It wasn’t any special act on my part to reach out to someone who looked different.

Yes, my friend’s call was bittersweet, but not one I could ever regret.