My View: The college drop-off and new beginnings

My daughter and I have had many conversations about her dorming and starting college this fall. All of the trite but true phrases were uttered: “Change is hard. You will make new friends. It is natural to feel scared. This is what you have been working toward. It will be OK and pretty soon you will be living your best life!”
The only problem is that I wasn’t saying these things to her; she was saying them to me.
I remember picking her up from day care. Unlike my son, she wanted to stay. It was the unstructured part of the day and she liked playing in the kitchen and with toys she did not have at home.
I remember her starting kindergarten and being happy making new friends and learning the routines of school life. She was excited to finally be able to ride in the school bus with her brother. She came home every day, though, for weeks, and would hold it together until she was in the door. Then she would cry. Every day.
It was a combination of long days and keeping herself on her best behavior as she encountered all the challenges school brings. All of that is pretty tiring for a little kid. I felt happy that I could be there to comfort and cuddle, and liked that she found solace in my arms. I was the one that had trouble adjusting when she left to sleep at her dad’s house.
She still makes fun of me, “I know, Mom. You feel best when I am home tucked in my little bed.”
The beginning of the school year has always been her favorite. It was a suspenseful time waiting to see who her teacher would be, and which of her friends would be in her class. Spirit week, pep rallies and dances were the highlight of high school. She loved picking out all her school supplies and new outfits.
This year the shopping list was a whole lot longer and more expensive. She had a lot of fun coordinating the decor with her two roommates. Surprised they were all going with a gray, white and lavender color scheme, she simply replied, “We’re not boys, Mom. Girls do this.”
I am sure problems may arise, but they have established a rapport that will help them deal with any issues that develop. When I dropped her off at college I hoped she was proud of me. I didn’t cry or hug her for too long. I left her to sort out her room and unpack as she prefers – without my help.
For months I have been imagining myself sitting alone eating dinner, coming home to an empty house, and leaving the grocery store with only one bag. I will have to run errands, and binge on popcorn and Netflix by myself. I know that many times what we imagine is worse than what happens, but I also know that what we imagine influences what does happen. Our thoughts have the power to create our reality.
Looking on the bright side, I won’t be picking up wet towels from the floor, or long hair from the drain. I won't feel guilty if dinner is a bowl of cereal. I will be able to play my music as loud as I like before I leave for work.