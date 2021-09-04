My View: The college drop-off and new beginnings

My daughter and I have had many conversations about her dorming and starting college this fall. All of the trite but true phrases were uttered: “Change is hard. You will make new friends. It is natural to feel scared. This is what you have been working toward. It will be OK and pretty soon you will be living your best life!”

The only problem is that I wasn’t saying these things to her; she was saying them to me.

I remember picking her up from day care. Unlike my son, she wanted to stay. It was the unstructured part of the day and she liked playing in the kitchen and with toys she did not have at home.

I remember her starting kindergarten and being happy making new friends and learning the routines of school life. She was excited to finally be able to ride in the school bus with her brother. She came home every day, though, for weeks, and would hold it together until she was in the door. Then she would cry. Every day.

It was a combination of long days and keeping herself on her best behavior as she encountered all the challenges school brings. All of that is pretty tiring for a little kid. I felt happy that I could be there to comfort and cuddle, and liked that she found solace in my arms. I was the one that had trouble adjusting when she left to sleep at her dad’s house.