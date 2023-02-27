Last week, I was relaxing at a banquet facility, sated by the excellent meal I had consumed, watching and listening to the emcee extoll the activities and accomplishments of the teenagers surrounding me.

No, it wasn’t a sports banquet or a band dinner. This was Civil Air Patrol/Western New York Group’s annual Military Ball. As I watched the impeccably clad young men and women in their “blues uniforms,” I was filled with pride.

Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force. Our three missions are Emergency Services, Aerospace Education and the Cadet Program. As I’ve worked with cadets for more than 20 years in the organization, discussing and applying our Core Values of Integrity, Excellence, Volunteer Service and Respect, I’ve seen timid 12-year-olds develop the leadership skills and confidence to become 17-year-old cadet commanders effortlessly facilitating classes, motivating their “flights,” developing unit and personal goals and becoming well-rounded high achievers.

Our cadets study, demonstrating deep understanding of myriad aerospace topics: propulsion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, airport management, the workings of various types of engines and aviation history. They study what it means to be a leader – leadership styles, communication skills, military customs and courtesies, planning and execution of short- and long-range plans – then put these into practice. They must pass physical fitness tests, participate in character development discussions and undertake service projects. They train in emergency services, including search and rescue techniques, radio communications and incident command. All this takes place over a few hours, one night a week. Many are also active in extracurricular school activities and church projects.

When our two sons decided to join 23 years ago, I pictured enjoying a peaceful evening at home as my husband took the boys to the meetings. But as my sons progressed through the program, they were so excited each time they returned home. I saw positive changes in them. They learned to iron their blue shirts, polish shoes until they gleamed and sometimes even responded with “yes, ma’am” when asked a question. I attended a winter bivouac to bring a meal of chili and saw cadets helping each other to complete assignments, having such a wonderful time even though it was cold and snowing. I began attending meetings occasionally and helping with paperwork. I admired the dedication shown to the cadets and the program. Eventually I became hooked. I became an officer in the program and have learned more from the cadets than I have taught them. They amaze me. They have great ideas and are willing to work to put them into action. They are the politest young men and women that I have ever worked with.

Our cadets have gone on to attend military academies, respected universities and some have enlisted. They’ve become pilots, dentists, medical doctors, business executives, IT specialists, veterinarians and many more highly trained occupations. I keep in touch with some of them and love to hear about their accomplishments. They often return to the squadron to share lessons learned and we are fortunate to welcome them back to learn from their experiences.

These future leaders give me hope for our country.