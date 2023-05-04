My wife and I recently watched season 3 of the televised series “The Chosen.” In short, it is the story of the last three years of the life of Jesus on earth, set against Jewish culture and faith practices during the time of Roman occupation of Palestine. It was especially meaningful and inspiring in the weeks leading up to Easter.

Though the series writers certainly exercise creative liberties in telling the story of Jesus’ life and preaching, the series is well-grounded in scripture. Events that are briefly described in the Bible are more fully realized in the series. Compelling “back stories” are developed for the apostles and other figures to bring them to life in a way that deepens our understanding of them. The portrayals feel honest and true, and the series brings the Bible more fully alive.

Of course, Jesus is at the heart of the series, which gives us a complex and challenging Jesus as we would want him to be – kind, yet firm and demanding, confident and brave, yet tortured, as he grows into his role and prepares to fulfill his purpose. We see him pairing unlikely partners so they come to see each other in a better light and viewers see the importance of relationships and community.

Though I believe anyone could be moved by this powerful story that is so thoughtfully and reverently told, it might be especially relevant for younger persons.

It is well-documented that there is a steady decline in religious participation in the United States. Pew Research Center reports that one-in-three American adults are religiously unaffiliated, and two-thirds of adults say they attend church a few times a year or less.

Pew also reports that of those age 20-24, nearly half are religiously unaffiliated. They are sometimes referred to as the “nones.” Yet, a solid majority of the “nones” say they believe in some kind of higher power or spiritual force. It may well be that young persons do not see organized religion as a source for satisfying their spiritual hunger. The very institutionalization of churches may be off-putting to young people who may find them disconnected with the real challenges they experience in today’s world.

My sense is that going back to the very beginnings of the Christian faith may open a pathway to faith for younger persons. The period covered in the series was before there was a Christian church, when it was still a new and vibrant movement, sometimes called “The Way.”

It was a movement that engaged the poor, the marginalized, the disabled, outsiders. It welcomed and accorded to women significant roles. It was a ground-breaking movement that turned everything upside down, that changed the paradigms in place at that time. It was a counter-intuitive movement that told its followers to love their enemies.

It challenged the power structures and hierarchies of the time. It spread because it breathed fresh life into old ways and drew ordinary people to new truths. It was faith as we need it today, when so many feel separate from others and unsure of their place in a rapidly changing world.

Produced by Angel Studios, “The Chosen” is projected to have a total of seven seasons. If you have not already experienced this series, I strongly encourage you to check for its availability and to view it.

I believe you will be richly rewarded.