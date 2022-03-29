My View: The charms and challenges of the local corner store

If I buy both the New York Times and Buffalo News on Sunday morning she scoffs at how I’ve spent over $10 on newspapers. “So expensive.” I retort, “It is worth every penny.”

She doesn’t let me leave with only one banana because they’re two for $1. I guess I’ll eat the other tomorrow anyhow. Even on a shallow level, acknowledging another human being as such does wonders for the soul.

It occurs to me how much harder she works than I do: putting in 60-hour work weeks in this dismal place, managing a revolving door of employees and dubious customers while a regional manager breathes down her neck.

I re-gifted her a $5 gift card for Christmas. It brought her near to tears and she gave me a big hug. I felt guilty that this insignificant gesture made such an impact – as if it was the first time she felt seen. And how I constantly feel worn down by the petty frustrations of office work and social obligations. Yet, there she is, doing the work that must be done. Morning, noon and night, chipper as ever.

I suspect most employees at these stores feel like me, toiling in vain toward some nebulous end of self-actualization, unaware of the importance of their work, though it feels trivial day-to-day.

Desperation will lure the most thorough Sunday supermarket shopper into their corner store in a pinch. They are an institution. Like the neighborhood watering hole and paid parking, corner stores are one of the threads that stitch together life in a city. I guess your disposition and the character of the place – or characters in the place – determine whether the inevitable trip fills you with dread or jolts you with amusement. Or mercifully, maybe a corner store is just that.