My View: The charms and challenges of the local corner store

Corner stores are an integral part of every neighborhood in every city in America. New York City is filled with quirky bodegas where cats lurk between canned goods and the immigrants at the counter call you “boss.”
Trendier areas of Buffalo have some interesting corner stores, too, especially around Elmwood and Hertel avenues. The charm of these stores is in their untidiness and, er, eclectic range of goods from contact solution to breakfast sandwiches available at any hour of the day or night. Although the odd characters lingering around and uneven standards for cleanliness make you want to get in and out.
My corner store in South Buffalo is a well-known chain. Ho hum. Fluorescent lights beaming off flashy junk food packaging create a sort of unsettling stimulating effect that makes you not care that the tiny bottle of generic laundry detergent costs $7 so long as you can get out of there fast. And it’s the only place on your way home.
The manager is a barely 5-foot-tall Indian woman, about 50. She never seems to get a break. When I stop in at night, she’s there. When I return in the morning, she’s still there. We’ve developed something of a rapport that makes the typically irritating experience more bearable.
When I am picking up a six-pack on Friday night, she asks, “Oh, fun night?” with a wry grin. If my fridge is already full at home and I need a snack to go with it, she asks sarcastically, “What, no beer?” And we share a chuckle, her not realizing how the lighthearted teasing undermines my self-esteem.
If I buy both the New York Times and Buffalo News on Sunday morning she scoffs at how I’ve spent over $10 on newspapers. “So expensive.” I retort, “It is worth every penny.”
She doesn’t let me leave with only one banana because they’re two for $1. I guess I’ll eat the other tomorrow anyhow. Even on a shallow level, acknowledging another human being as such does wonders for the soul.
It occurs to me how much harder she works than I do: putting in 60-hour work weeks in this dismal place, managing a revolving door of employees and dubious customers while a regional manager breathes down her neck.
I re-gifted her a $5 gift card for Christmas. It brought her near to tears and she gave me a big hug. I felt guilty that this insignificant gesture made such an impact – as if it was the first time she felt seen. And how I constantly feel worn down by the petty frustrations of office work and social obligations. Yet, there she is, doing the work that must be done. Morning, noon and night, chipper as ever.
I suspect most employees at these stores feel like me, toiling in vain toward some nebulous end of self-actualization, unaware of the importance of their work, though it feels trivial day-to-day.
Desperation will lure the most thorough Sunday supermarket shopper into their corner store in a pinch. They are an institution. Like the neighborhood watering hole and paid parking, corner stores are one of the threads that stitch together life in a city. I guess your disposition and the character of the place – or characters in the place – determine whether the inevitable trip fills you with dread or jolts you with amusement. Or mercifully, maybe a corner store is just that.