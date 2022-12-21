My View: The burden of loss is toughest during the holidays

Christmas cards have always been one of my favorite holiday traditions. Likely stemming from my mother’s penchant for spending hours adding personal notes to our cards, I inherited the joy of sending and receiving them.

For years I’ve followed a simple system of maintaining our Christmas card list, an Excel document translated from our wedding invitations in 2008. Now 14 tabs deep, I open a new tab each December and copy over the previous year’s list and then edit, skimming for friends and loved ones we’ve lost or drifted away from over time.

My parents’ names were always at the top of the list, always holding line No. 1. Two years ago I had the deflating task of removing “mom” from the line labeled for my parents, having lost my mother in September of 2020. This year I faced the unimaginable – hiding the line all together. My dad passed away in October of this year, and for the first time in my adult life, no Christmas card will be sent to my childhood address.

My father’s death was a shock, but over the course of a month, we were granted the time to say proper goodbyes. Having been extraordinarily healthy, his death was caused by an unfortunate fall, one from which he would never properly recover. He spent two weeks in the hospital followed by two-and-a-half weeks home under hospice care. I now look back on and wonder how exactly we coped.

As a mother of two young girls, I have flashes of memories during that time when I was trying to maintain some normalcy at home while surviving the hardest month of my life. I remember taking a phone call from Hospice to discuss the details of his care while Googling glitter tattoo artists for my 9-year-old’s birthday party. I took a call from a relative to discuss my dad’s dosage of Haloperidol and Lorazepam while kicking a ball with my 4-year-old at her soccer practice. Many days, I drove straight from the hospital to pick up my daughter from her first weeks of preschool; the juxtaposition of death and life as jarring as walking into blinding sun after being in the darkest dark.

The grief that has followed since losing my dad is wild and unpredictable. Two months in, I have exhausted the ride of adrenaline that comes from the humble tasks of notifying family and friends, planning a memorial and getting affairs in order. There has been rage, at times inexplicable and uncalled for. There has been bone-wearying exhaustion.

There have been moments where my renewed appreciation for the loveliness of nature and my children takes my breath away. And there have been the most unexpected pockets of sadness – finding the unsigned birthday card he bought for me before his fall, selling his car, wearing his winter coat out for a walk, finding an ancient doodle of mine tucked in his sock drawer and, today, the removal of his name from my Christmas card list.

For anyone experiencing grief, especially this holiday season, be gentle with yourself. Lower your expectations. Do only things that bring you joy and peace. Ask for hugs and help when you need them. Allow time for sorrow. And as always, show kindness to the stranger next to you who may appear smiling and fine, but is carrying a heavy heart. We are all weathering storms of one kind or another.

From my home to yours, I wish you a peaceful holiday season.