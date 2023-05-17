As a 45-year member of E Street Nation, my heart beat a little faster when news came that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band would embark on a 2023 tour and there was a stop in Buffalo in March.

On July 27, I purchased my tickets without a thought, which I’ve always done – to the point now that it’s second nature.

Early in the new year, news came that the band had started rehearsals and the tour would begin in February – a tour that would run until mid-December and end up with 90 shows over 313 days in 42 states, provinces and countries.

That gave me pause. I can’t give you a count on the number of shows I’ve attended but I began to wonder what shape this show would take. The man is now 73 and the original members of the band are also in that neighborhood. Have they slowed down? Could they still bring the energy they always have?

I’ll admit some thoughts of doubt crept in. Even after early reviews gave positive responses, I still wondered.

But on March 23 at 7:49 p.m., the Boss reached out and slapped me across the face, as if to say “You really doubted me?” To say he brought it is a complete understatement. After close to three hours, this may have been the very best I’ve ever seen him!

There are always minor variations to these concerts, but it’s like a Broadway show with his songs telling of reflection and missing people who have journeyed with him since he started performing 58 years ago (for context, that’s the same year Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway).

Opening with “No Surrender” (“We swore blood brothers against the wind”); “Ghosts” (“I make my vows to those who’ve come before” / “Meet you, brother and sister, on the other side”); “Last Man Standing" (as he is the surviving member of the Castiles, a band he joined at age 15 when he earned $5 playing a night of music); to the beautiful finale, an acoustic version of “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” this show had it all (including “Badlands,” which sent a high school sophomore on a ride he didn’t see coming and never expected).

No, Springsteen didn’t crowd surf but he didn’t just stand behind the mic and his voice still commanded the night. A good friend accompanied me for his first Springsteen live event. When we were leaving, I asked if he would go again. Without hesitation, his answer was “Absolutely!”

Springsteen has said this was always his passion, all he has ever wanted to do. It’s the only job he’s ever had. He’s never worked at anything else but playing music. To know what you want to do in life just before your 7th birthday, after seeing Elvis on the Ed Sullivan show, is a gift. To actually attain and share that gift with millions over close to six decades is special.

That night, the band was his equal. No one showed any evidence of age. Roy, Steve, Max (who’s been called a human metronome), Gary and Nils were as tight as ever in their rhythms. Jake Clemons always does Uncle Clarence proud and the rest of the band provided spectacular backup in bringing the songs to life.

Now the big question – was this the last time in person? I don’t know but I won’t doubt. He did leave us saying, “We’ll see you down the road!” If he keeps that promise, my reflex action will once again take hold when tickets go on sale.