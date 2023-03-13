For the last few generations, the outer fringes of Buffalo’s waterfront was mostly industrial wasteland. Nothing much grew there but weeds.

In the first decade of the 21st century this all started to change. With the help of a South Buffalo congressman named Brian Higgins, the area started to blossom with parkland, trails, bike paths and much more. Many layers of government – as well as citizen activism – contributed over a span of years to the redevelopment, but the “go to” guy became Brian Higgins.

The once-worn roadways are now flower-lined boulevards in summer, accompanied by bike trails that link the downtown area to the Outer Harbor. Gallagher Beach, the Bowguard’s small boat basin, the NFTA boat harbor, Wilkerson Park, the Times Beach Nature Preserve and the remains of the old coast guard base, with its iconic, 1837 China Lighthouse, all line the waterfront and are all in various stages of revitalization. The concert venue here hosts big-name bands, drawing tens of thousands. The area has literally risen, like an urban phoenix, from the ashes of the old. From the quiet headland of the Wilkerson Park, you can watch the sailboats cruising inside and outside the old seawall.

Times Beach Nature Preserve is a bucolic and restful place with two wooden blinds to observe the flocks of geese and birds that settle in the reeds or make their nests here. A plaque spells out the history of the area. It says that in 1917, the City of Buffalo had evicted a “bunch of squatters” from the site for industrial development.

As I read the sign, I thought to myself, “A bunch of squatters?” Was this a referral to “The Beachers,” the grand origin of Buffalo’s Clan Na Gael?

In the 1830s, Buffalo Mayor Samuel Wilkeson had coordinated the erection of the stone breakwall, just off the mouth of Buffalo Creek, to form the Buffalo harbor area. It was the beginnings of a prosperous modern Buffalo.

Just before this breakwall’s construction, the first wave of Buffalo’s Irish immigrants had arrived. But it was the next wave, arriving during the “Irish Hunger of the 1840s” that were to settle near the breakwall in the area where I now stood, so peacefully gazing upon the avian life along the shore.

Poor and landless, the immigrant Irish settled along a strip of sand and dirt behind the seawall. Scavenging wood, tar paper and castoff materials, these hardy people formed a gypsyesque encampment that contained a tavern, two rowing clubs, two restaurants and even a small church. The population soared to almost 2,000 souls in the late 1800s.

Colorful characters, like the Beach guerillas who raided commercial shipping with a stolen sloop, gave the area a unique and bohemian charm. Dock workers, scoopers, ferrymen, steel workers and fishermen populated the mean huts along this rough-hewn beach. Their descendants would later populate much of the Old First Ward and South Buffalo.

When the City of Buffalo and the railroads evicted these beach dwellers in 1917, it was the end of a colorful era in Buffalo’s history.

Now, stories of “The Beach” surface only in reverie, over the odd glass or two of ale.

With four lines of my own family descending from these intrepid people, I try my best to write about them and honor their memory.