My View: The attraction of our daily resentments

An act of horrible violence is committed by an individual isolated in a mental place of fear and loathing, a place nurtured by a world of racial lies and hate, especially online.

Endless acts of love ensue, charity and support from an entire community, from the whole world, in response to this violence: a web of love that binds us all, heals and comforts.

This isolated mental place is universal though, thank God, it rarely plays out as violently as it did in Buffalo last week: We give in to resentment at some slight or supposed injury; we play the tape of self-righteous victimhood in our heads, over and over; we lose sleep, we fantasize revenge.

Yet if we can overcome this and reach out to the person involved, listen to them and their experience, we realize the insanity: They were having a bad day; we misperceived; we made a mountain out of a molehill.

Yes, real abuse happens, but the rule applies: If we make ourselves into victims, our minds subject to endless obsession with the hurt, we disempower ourselves and our lives. If we find the love and courage to share the hurt, to connect with a larger community, we will be healed.

All abuse, of self through addiction or others through violence, stems from being lost in this isolated mental place, “I deserve that drink because so-and-so did such-and-such to me.” The insane mind always finds a new source of victimhood. By far the most successful programs against addiction are based on the 12 steps of AA: You connect to a Higher Power, even if it is just the group that shares your problem; you are no longer alone. Then you clean your soul of the resentments that fester. Then you actively clean up your past through amends. You connect, to the group, to yourself, and then to the world, and are healed.

Extremists at both ends of the political spectrum nurture the insanity of alienation: On the right, white folks are the “victims” of immigrants, Blacks, sexually “different,” whatever. On the left, these same groups are elevated to Victimhood, whites/males/heterosexuals are “guilty” of endless crimes. Both left and right wipe out the individual and preach the battle of victims against oppressors. Both theorize themselves into a place of mental isolation hedged in with self-righteousness; both see themselves as “heroes.”

Traditional Christianity taught that this mental, ego-filled obsession is a result of the Luciferic infection: It makes our thinking ego-centered .The Christ Being taught love and forgiveness, healing through community, as the antidote. The infected mind never stops: Lucifer does not respect human freedom, he will do anything to rule. The Christ Being does respect freedom: We must actively choose to reach out and heal; we must acknowledge that there is a higher power.

Acknowledging a higher power is the greatest block to many in the 12-step program. It doesn’t matter whether you call that power Christ or Buddha or Allah or the group of brothers and sisters who share my disease. It’s all about listening: When I hear the other, I am released from the bondage of self; I realize that God lives in the moment of connection, as He is totally absent from the world of mental obsession and isolation.

When we connect, we love and forgive, ourselves and others, and we heal.