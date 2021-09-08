My View: The artist’s search for truth and perspective

I recently had a dispute with an artist friend about the value of “knowledge” that is gained in reading others’ views versus what we know instinctively.
I was right, of course, as was he. He is very bright and well-informed, whereas I tend to doubt the bibles of creativity. I’m the primitive, and like some other artists, I have to draw my art from my short and severely limited observations of our social history. That is different from artist to artist. We don’t think alike, so it is a personal take on what is of interest, both in life and on the canvas.
Our history is written with a bias as it is written by the victor or those in power in the media. History is “his story.” So, what is real? What can we trust? There is no one history, no final word or description of life, no one book that has all the answers. No book without bias or an intention of the values of the writer.
My friend is a really big reader and has a thousand art books and leans heavily on what he has read to inform his art, where I value what I have learned through personal and dubious encounters with life as we know it.
I don’t trust books to tell me how to be an artist by describing the lives of other artists. I think that information is inaccurate, romanticized, distorted and written to sell books. I like the idea of fleeing from what we have been told is “right” to find a new, untouched landscape. A landscape that is free of other footprints. Not possible, but just an idea as we carry our own personal burden, our life story, into the soup of life.
Our takes on life are so different, even when viewed from the same point of time and experience. My sister and I are just one year apart, grew up together, yet we see our same experience in very different ways. What was important and missing for her was so different from my views about our parents and growing up together. We can’t agree.
If we can’t agree on that, why would we expect that society and government to be of one voice, making the right choices? For that matter, why would we go along with the lies that have driven this country into wars that have sacrificed many lives and injured other thousands.
That’s another bad history, but we still persist in believing obvious to lies with no real basis. That is all so true today. Take Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney leading George W. Bush into a war, a long quagmire of death and destruction. I bring this up because that is what I want my art to be about, among other things.
Art existed before the printing press and art critics. Artists were often the architects of the time, exploring perspective, fighting the establishment, religion and other artists, for their art to be seen. Some won and some gave up the fight to flee to other countries, freeing themselves from the establishment and finding a new creative spirit.
Nothing has changed as the New York galleries manipulate the public in a self-serving, power-hungry fight to the top. They have the power, but we have the art.