My View: The artist’s search for truth and perspective

I recently had a dispute with an artist friend about the value of “knowledge” that is gained in reading others’ views versus what we know instinctively.

I was right, of course, as was he. He is very bright and well-informed, whereas I tend to doubt the bibles of creativity. I’m the primitive, and like some other artists, I have to draw my art from my short and severely limited observations of our social history. That is different from artist to artist. We don’t think alike, so it is a personal take on what is of interest, both in life and on the canvas.

Our history is written with a bias as it is written by the victor or those in power in the media. History is “his story.” So, what is real? What can we trust? There is no one history, no final word or description of life, no one book that has all the answers. No book without bias or an intention of the values of the writer.

My friend is a really big reader and has a thousand art books and leans heavily on what he has read to inform his art, where I value what I have learned through personal and dubious encounters with life as we know it.