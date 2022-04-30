My View: The art of handwriting threatens to die out

It has been more than 20 years since I first walked into a classroom and became a substitute teacher. In that time I have seen many changes.

New instructional tools have been introduced such as whiteboards, smartphones, laptop computers and the Common Core curriculum, which is a standardized form of teaching subjects such as English and math. I would like to believe these changes or additions would be positive in nature and be valuable tools for the educators.

However, I would like to comment on an instructional tool that has gone the way of the blackboard, chalk, ink well, going home for lunch and walking to school. I’m talking about the practice of writing in cursive.

When I was a student in my primary grades, I remember so well a classroom wall lined with letters written in cursive, both upper and lower case, commonly called capital and small letters. Who will not forget the lined paper with explicit instructions from the teacher that capital letters should fill two lines and small letters just a single line. It may have been a laborious task but the discipline guaranteed the proper format of creating the cursive letters.

Until recently I have seen the occasional classroom with displays of this form of writing. But, now, as I enter the classrooms of today, especially in the lower grades, the walls are bare of cursive penmanship. This brings up a question. Is writing in cursive a lost art in the internet age?

I will concede that teaching cursive is not an academic subject and I sometimes wonder if I am out of step with the new ways of communicating by printing or texting? Is texting the culprit for the demise of writing? These questions are not easily answered.

Back in my early days of instruction, learning to write in cursive may not have been as important as learning the ABCs, but our teachers would treat this method of writing as an important tool in one’s curriculum.

I would like to think of myself as a progressive teacher. I do reflect on the past but I certainly don’t live in the past.

Recently I did an unscientific screening of high school students. To no surprise, there were very few who wrote in cursive.

For baby boomers and those who lived before, I’m sure they remember the Palmer School penmanship booklet. Many of us spent countless hours glued to that handbook, practicing to form those perfect O’s and P’s.

I have always envied people who have beautiful handwriting. One of my sisters who loves to write notes, birthday and holiday greetings has the wonderful gift of writing. I enjoy her handwriting almost as much as her messages. Her writing borders on calligraphy. The question that I would like to pose is this: Will the fingerprint replace the written signature? Stay tuned. For many people that may be what passes for a valid signature.

John Hancock, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, exemplified the art of writing cursive. In his time he wanted Great Britain to see his bold and highly visible signature on this precious document. I would also like to believe that he had great pride in his handwriting.

For many of us we may be a vanishing breed of cursive writers but if you still enjoy writing in cursive, please keep at it and keep this practice alive.