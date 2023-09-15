Less than 10 years ago, I inherited my mother’s stunning – albeit old-fashioned – dinner ring, a sparkler with a setting composed of yellow, white and rose gold. The hefty vintage-cut diamond in the center, designed to resemble a fancy bow, is surrounded by a dozen pink rubies. I have to wonder about the dining establishment menu fit to accompany such a luxury – it would certainly be circa 1940s.

How about the service staff in attendance? Starched and religiously pressed shirts, I imagine, beneath a monogrammed gabardine vest or waistcoat. And of course this jewel would be set off by elbow-length suede gloves, perhaps a fur stole and a delicate piece of millinery. What a thrill it must have been to reserve dinner back in the day.

My mom was a courageous and stylish Polish cook, certainly no Julia Child, but her plating was attractive and enticing. Daily meals relaxed on melamine while holidays and dress-up occasions called for the Royal Worcester Hyde Park, Wedgwood Fine Bone China.

For my folks, to dine out must have been a serious decision.

Laube’s Old Spain, once located on the 600 block of main Street, comes to mind as the location of my parents’ first dinner date. As anniversaries and celebrations traversed, they often chose John’s Flaming Hearth and the Park Lane Manor House at Gates Circle.

The late, great Peter Gust Economou, a renowned restaurateur, would have greeted my parents with his customary grace and panache. I imagine him kissing Eleonore’s hand bearing this glorious piece of jewelry. His overindulgent wait staff would ensure that every glass was well-polished and accurate, the Chateaubriand faultless or the Land’s End steamed to perfection.

Not too many sommeliers are on duty nowadays, if you’ve noticed. Even the most prestigious restaurants rely on the head waiter or maitre d’hotel, or many times just the all-purpose server to carry out the daunting art of wine service. Describing the subtle nuances of the chosen wine or even pronouncing it correctly takes a bit of education and finesse, you would think.

After all, wine prices, even in the average establishments, can begin at $40 and exceed hundreds of dollars per bottle. Send over the wine steward, please!

Lingering over a nightcap may be suggested to resume at the bar. Many such lounges are romantic and handsomely attended by impressive professionals, I’ve learned. Not sure just yet where this heirloom dinner ring is taking me anytime soon. Yet I can honestly report that in the dozen or so fabulous eateries I’ve visited over the last decade – places up and down the culinary and monetary ladder – no one seemed to even notice the pricey hunk of jewelry weighing down my left hand.

Perhaps if I sauntered in one evening wearing a fox cape, seemed stockings, precious antique alligator platform shoes and a signed, rhinestone-studded and feathered hat, I might draw a few glances from the seated clientele. Sorry mom, but to quote Bob Dylan, “The Times They Are a-Changin’” However, I truly appreciate the bling.