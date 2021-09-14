My View: The Adirondacks still offer nature's magic

As for dread, thankfully this trip harbored none. Teresa and I are retired, which understandably can be interpreted as being permanently on vacation. But that’s not exactly the case. There is a difference between living each day at home and doing so somewhere else. The setting changes, and so do life’s rhythms – delightfully so: a fresh hot cup of coffee on the deck above the pond; views of water, hills and skyscapes of blue, white and gray; paddling in ponds, casting for fickle fish that one suspects are laughing just below the surface; climbing a short, arduous trail to a fire tower whose purpose has morphed from spotting smoke to providing views. These were the differences from everyday life and past trips that we embraced and cherished.

But much was also the same: the gentle interaction of grown-up sisters; enjoying together their morning yoga practice; my easy friendship with my brother (in-law), whose calm patience with my incessant fishing foul-ups rivaled Job’s; sharing their quiet joy when their eldest son came for a whirlwind visit, their wee first child grown tall and strong and sweet. He went off to hike in New Hampshire after seeing Mom and Dad.