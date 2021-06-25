My View: The addictive joys of reading, writing and thinking

A student recently asked, “What’s your most valuable possession?”
I was taken aback, but only for a moment.
“The U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. It’s supposed to guarantee my freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly. I like to read, write, and occasionally speak, pray and assemble.”
Later I thought about that response, and the next thought was, “So what’s my second most valuable possession?”
Well, we shouldn’t regard people as possessions. We don’t, or shouldn’t, own loved ones. “Lose your love when you say the word mine,” quoth the creaky-voiced minstrel, Neil Young.
Then I guess my second and third most valuable possessions are my local public library and my library card. They give me access to a lot more books than I could stuff into my living quarters. I can also read library books free of charge providing I remember to renew or return them on time.
Libraries are also one of the few places left in the world where I can sit for awhile and not get directly charged for it. For the most part, it’s also one of the places where I’m not overly exposed to advertising.
It’s sometimes quiet there, and more conducive to reading, writing and, dare I write it, thinking. There, I wrote it. I admit it. I like to think. If this makes me less popular in some circles, so be it. I can’t help it. Once you start thinking, it’s a tough habit to break.
Libraries used to be quieter in the old days. Evidently a lot of folks keep forgetting their library voices at home. How irresponsible and inconsiderate of them.
Still, libraries are good places to learn stuff. There, I wrote that, too. I admit it. I sometimes still learn. If that also makes me less popular in some circles, so be it. I can’t help it. Once you start, that’s another tough habit to kick.
Then again, once you start reading and thinking, you might even start writing. That might include writing about things that challenge parts of the Constitution or anger people who willfully misinterpret it. Regarding the latter, some citizens too often ignore that part of the Second Amendment about “a well-regulated militia.”
You might also write about things you think deserve praising or need changing in your town, state, country or world. That could include other parts of the Constitution. James Madison, who wrote it, and the men who ratified it, did so without the benefit of input from more than half the population (women) and a significant number of significant minorities.
The “framers” could never have envisioned some of the conditions we live under today. I get irked when some noodnik starts hollering about “the original intent of the framers.” For example, the “framers” had muskets, and we are faced with automatic assault weaponry that can indiscriminately kill more kids in schools or more folks in workplaces, stores, concerts, movie theaters or sporting events than a musket ever could.
Then again, you might just choose to write about things in your personal or family or community histories that would otherwise be lost.
Recent articles have noted significant populations that do not have access to computers and/or broadband. Many of our citizens currently reside in newspaper and other media deserts.
Most of us can speak and read. Far fewer of us write much. Take it from me, once you start writing, well, that might be the toughest habit of all to break.
Dan Schwartz, J.D., Ph.D. has taught English, education, politics, law and business. He was named a Wisconsin Teaching Fellow “in recognition of an outstanding record of teaching.” He currently thinks, learns, writes and teaches at SUNY Buffalo State.