My View: The addictive joys of reading, writing and thinking

Libraries used to be quieter in the old days. Evidently a lot of folks keep forgetting their library voices at home. How irresponsible and inconsiderate of them.

Still, libraries are good places to learn stuff. There, I wrote that, too. I admit it. I sometimes still learn. If that also makes me less popular in some circles, so be it. I can’t help it. Once you start, that’s another tough habit to kick.

Then again, once you start reading and thinking, you might even start writing. That might include writing about things that challenge parts of the Constitution or anger people who willfully misinterpret it. Regarding the latter, some citizens too often ignore that part of the Second Amendment about “a well-regulated militia.”

You might also write about things you think deserve praising or need changing in your town, state, country or world. That could include other parts of the Constitution. James Madison, who wrote it, and the men who ratified it, did so without the benefit of input from more than half the population (women) and a significant number of significant minorities.