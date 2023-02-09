If I had to sum it up in one sentence, it would be: “I am grateful that in a moment’s notice, we can still be emotionally transported.” The events surrounding Damar Hamlin’s collapse and recovery recall the Vedic Sages of old often referred to as the “High Heart” or “Chakra 4.5,” which is about living your personal truth and doing so with passion and conviction.

No matter who I talk to or where they live, everyone has been moved about the story, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

To me, this is very important. As a massage therapist, I can see on my treatment table that people are worn down. They are trying to cope via categorization and compartmentalization, sometimes just plain shutting down calls from the “cheap seats” within the recesses of the mind. I get it. We all dabble, do it to some degree, or we probably wouldn’t make it.

Perhaps it’s true we are forever different since 9/11. Unfortunately, anxiety, depression and suicide are becoming pervasive. We all wake up to a cadre of the inconceivable, a shellacking requiring heightened resilience and stronger muscles of the soul.

The elements of all this accrue over months – from the May 14 Tops shooting in Buffalo to the Gov. Kathy Hochul-coined "blizzard of the century" storm over Christmas weekend that claimed valuable lives to clocking nationally more than four dozen mass shootings so far in 2023 to the ever present environmental realities and crisis concerns.

The reality as a parent is day-to-day “what ifs” after every school drop-off. It gets pretty bad when you do not know which shooting is currently being talked about. How much is enough?

I share with our son Myles Tristan daily that the world is a wondrous place – every second a flip of the switch. He is my No. 1 client. In a way, my job is to work myself out of a job. I want to give him everything I can, because hopefully he will outlive me. For example, I’ll often ask him, “What would it be like to be all the moving pieces, places or people in let’s say the Uvalde happenings at Robb Elementary School?” It’s an important question to ask to increase our awareness of the examined life. Thank God for Mr. Roger’s mother, who apparently said, in any scary situation, “Always look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Vicarious trauma is real, even to an eternal optimist like me. Getting off the mental pedal has merit and an upside – which leads me back to that Jan. 2 "Monday Night Football" game. The stars seemed to align that night, and what took over was the power of the synergistic. A God wink? Likely. It proved yet again the power of collective consciousness.

Just like it took “Superman”/Christopher Reeve to bring increased awareness to spinal cord injures, so too, did we need a Damar Hamlin to rally the authenticity of the “High Heart.” That deep heart knowing that gives you the sense you have purpose that can make an impact on the world.

Bills games can be a weekly departure and belief in something more – that ‘vicarious “I’m with the band feeling,” especially during the playoffs. Dion Dawkins’ promotional piece nails it. Buffalo is due. Long overdue. While we didn’t complete the run to the Super Bowl, perhaps Western New York ignited something even more victorious, a gone-viral pathway to the “High Heart.”