My View: That last summer, before things changed

Was it really that long ago? I think back to those awesome summers that came before this one now upon me growing up in a magical, fascinating nostalgic time. My yesterdays of being a kid were a beautiful “American Pie” odyssey, back in a time full of youthful pleasures. Life was easy and, thus far, uncomplicated, kind of like living in a light-hearted “Leave It to Beaver”-like existence. It was June and I had walked out of the doors of Hyde Park Elementary School for the last time. Another summer escaping school, teachers, homework.

In the fall, my buddies and I would be entering Gaskill Junior High. That was huge. I knew things would soon be vastly different and this summer of 1963 would probably be my last truly living boyhood experiences as I once knew them. Enjoying these unforgettable days of summer of hanging out I felt were numbered now. The thought saddened and scared me. I was determined to make the best of a great July and August and not let them slip away all too quickly and unfulfilled. They would have tremendous meaning and purpose.

I remember on Niagara Avenue that scorching summer how we often attempted to use the street for recreational purposes such as for a game of Wiffle ball, despite the sometimes overabundance of '60s automobiles that cluttered the roadway. And, how we’d end up instead walking three blocks to Hyde Park Boulevard, to a rickety, broken down little joint we knew only as “The Old Shack” that sold ice cream and every kind of penny candy and carried a large array of magazines. We always gravitated toward “Mad” and the trashy dime-store paperback novels that we had no business looking at but often did.

That summer, garages proved their usefulness as overnight sleepover barracks. It was a blast staying up to wee hours just talking and eating a ton of snacks and “goofing off,” sharing things no adult would ever care to want to hear. It was usually a Friday night and we’d start off by watching on a 17-inch black-and-white portable TV with foiled “rabbit ears,” the cool and upbeat “77 Sunset Strip” followed by a surreal, often ghostly tale on “The Twilight Zone.” As the night wore on, we would take off on a night walk strolling down the street of darkness walking over to the nearby pitch-black golf course where we spotted a familiar constellation or two in the night sky and hoped to see a genuine UFO and sometimes did – or so we liked to believe.

Also that summer, my friend Ernie and I had it in our minds we would walk our bikes up the steep coasting hill at Hyde Park and have the thrill ride of “flying down” it. I “flipped out” halfway down, was thrown from my bike and knocked unconscious. It was dumb luck that a cop nearby saw us and came to the rescue.

It would be my last summer on the golf course looking for stray golf balls lost in the woods. Soon my buddies and I would all be getting paper routes. I still get the “willies” as I think about that sadistic park ranger hiding behind his aviator shades and grinning at us with his huge yellow buck teeth racing about on his motor scooter pursuing us for stealing the white treasures that we were never guilty of. His frigid stare used to make my blood run cold. He was a crazed lunatic – a villain in our lives we’d surely never forget!