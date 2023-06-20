I recently read, for the nth time, Robert Frost’s short poem “The Road Not Taken,” marveling at the way it ends:

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I – I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”

Frost has captured our endless fascination with a past composed not only of what actually happened but of what might have happened, the roads not taken at the many branching forks in life’s passage. And beyond our free choices, add the swerves of pure chance and accident that have propelled us along trajectories we are not likely to have freely chosen. This is a concern that has occupied philosophers for a couple of millennia. Aristotle, for example, argued literature’s superiority to history because, in his view, it deals not with what does happen, history’s focus, but with what might happen and reveals links of inevitability he believed we should contemplate and learn from.

My own reflections on the past, like most people’s, I believe, are more personal than philosophical. I think often of a story I heard about my mother’s early life. She was born to illiterate but hard-working immigrants in a small coal-mining town in northern Illinois. She sang in the local Italian church choir. Someone important in the newly established Chicago Civic Opera was visiting relatives in town and happened to hear my mother singing. As the story goes, he was so captivated by her raw talent that he offered to take her to Chicago for training, all at the company’s expense. This was in the late 1920s when she was in her early to mid-teens.

The family was struck by what seemed like some kind of miracle, a dream come true, a Cinderella story in the making. She bundled off to the big city, having seen nothing of the world beyond her small town of 4,000 or so. After several weeks, she wrote my grandparents a postcard heavy with homesickness. She returned home before the postcard could reach them.

That is the bare story as I heard it told. It is sad and there is much about it that is dim in the details. She had only elementary school education. Did she fail in their expectations of her? Or did she find the change simply too traumatic to continue? After all, it’s one thing to sing high up in a choir loft to one’s neighbors’ backs in a small church. It’s quite another for a simple, uneducated girl to train for appearance on stage before a sophisticated and critical audience of thousands. It is easy to see it as a nightmare in the making. Did she, I wonder, ever have a real choice?

But here is where my thinking took a brighter turn. If my mother had overcome her fear and pursued the career her talent presaged, she would not have become my mother. She would not have returned to her small-town life, would never have taken Grampa’s cow to pasture, as was her custom, near the high school athletic field where my dad, at football practice, would one day run to the fence to recover a missed pass and see the ball roll to a stop at the feet of a sad but pretty girl with a cow. And she would not have been there to pick the ball up, walk to the fence and hand it to him.

And I would not be here to tell the tale of an uneducated, small-town girl who missed her chance to make it in the world of opera.