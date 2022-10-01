My View: Thankful for a lifetime of great mentors

In the '90s, I was fortunate to work with several communications leaders, coaches and trainers who were memorable mentors in my undergrad days and first jobs. I didn’t label them as such back then. I just gravitated to their experience, wisdom and wit as a loyal mentee and they embraced their roles.

My first mentors came in the form of a trio of Buffalo public relations professionals, well-versed wordsmiths for business and sports publications and corporate strategy. They had achieved the glory of bylined articles, an aspiration of mine. They were knowledgeable about sports – another ambition of mine – and their humor combined dry wordplay and rambunctious cackling about current events.

After this internship, I went to college and harnessed three more mentors. The first was Brian, a gregarious, savvy advisor whose title was senior lecturer, but everyone viewed him as a revered professor and “man of the students,” due to his grasp of the university’s history and optimistic guidance to advisees about maximizing the campus experience.

My academic planning sessions with him were part keeping me on track with my major but mostly me inquiring about the extracurricular landscape for my interests. The funny thing was no one was allowed into his office. When our appointment time came, he swiftly slipped out the door and shut it as he ushered me into the adjoining conference room. I caught a peek once and it was an unbelievable whirlwind of papers and books. You couldn’t see the desk in this den of a culture buff and alumni connecter. He was always encouraging and steered me to my next two mentors.

In my junior year, I was writing for the newspaper, but was eager for another gig, so I was directed to the sports communications office. Armed with stories from my internship, I asked if they needed a writer. Dave, a short, husky-voiced man with a flattop came down the hallway. He had been the director of sports information for 20 years and his office was a trove of athletic magazines about alumni. I was in exclusive company.

His main writer had graduated, so he hired me on the spot. I had two great years profiling athletes for the game programs and working as a statistician. I was most proud when he handed me a feature with no red-pen revisions, high praise from a stoic man who was prone to mark up articles.

Then, after an interview, the lacrosse coach, Richie, asked me to be his manager. Here was another legend whose leadership and success dated to the '70s. It was a privilege to be around him during practices, games and trips. He was the epitome of a charismatic, extroverted Irishman and was loved by many athletes, staff and alums.

When I landed a PR position with the Seattle SuperSonics, I was lucky to fall into an eclectic group of “gym guys” that included Frank and Mike, revered trainers; Marc, equipment manager; and Dwight, strength coach. They were my “off the books” mentors, who joked and confided in me when they had interesting stories. When we traveled with the team, we went out to dinner and caught up on life.

Recently, I learned that Richie and Frank passed away. They lived full lives and impacted so many people over long careers devoted to one organization. RIP Coach and “Big Daddy.”

Thank you to my mentors for the enriching experiences and for allowing me into your worlds.