Before leaving for my summer tennis job in New Hampshire, I reread “A Painted House,” by John Grisham. The story is written from the perspective of Luke, a young boy who lives on a share cropper’s farm during the 1950s. Luke often recounts the psyche of his grandfather, a cotton farmer who constantly worries about his crop. When it rains he frets over flooding, when it’s dry he worries the cotton will shrivel, and when it’s perfect weather, he broods that a dry spell will commence.

When the crop is finally ready to pick, he worries there won’t be enough pickers or a low market price. For Luke’s grandfather, life is filled with perpetual worry. Besides his beloved St. Louis Cardinals, it seems there is little to think about but crop failure.

I suffer from a similar malady – only I worry about tennis courts. Our facility in New Hampshire has 12, seven hard and five clay. By far my biggest concern is the latter. With hard (cement) courts, maintenance is relatively simple: after rain, we dry them with large sponges and a leaf blower. But clay is far more temperamental – too much rain produces a muddy court, too little and the surface becomes dry, dusty and cracked.

Upon arriving, we set out to prepare the clay courts. First it was removing the weeds and growth that took over during the winter. After days of raking and spraying, the weed growth retreated and we cleaned off the detritus. Tree roots had grown under the courts and left them uneven. Another worry – how to remove these intruders without ruining the surface? Painstakingly we pulled the roots, repacked the clay and rolled them with large water filled gas powered rollers.

Fortunately, this year, a mix of light rain and sun made the clay nearly perfect – I was so proud of them and walked every inch, removing small stones, acorns, and weeds that cropped up near the nets and fences. Time to give them a test. A couple of fellow pros practiced and we proudly proclaimed them ready for play!

Then that night, a downpour hit and our beautiful courts became a sea of gook. Back to square one and worries they wouldn’t be ready for our upcoming camp tournaments. We jumped on the rollers and drove them incessantly, trying to squeeze out moisture. More worries: if lessons began before they were completely dry, the result would be divots and uneven bounces from footprints.

After that, the weather cooperated making for perfect conditions. Then the nuts fell. In July, acorns drop from our majestic oak trees, leaving courts unplayable, especially on windy days.

Even more worrisome than drought, rain or acorns: the dreaded “ground wasps” that burrow into the soft clay to make their nests. This is an immense problem because campers cannot play with the threat of being stung. Luke’s grandfather, even after growing a bumper crop, was unable to get it to market because he lacked pickers. I had a similar problem – despite the perfect courts, we were unable to play because of the proliferation of wasps.

And now the season is over, the campers are home, the nets are down but I still worry. What if next year, a large oak root protrudes in the middle of a court, or we have a hot dry summer, or even more ground wasps? I’m worrying already!