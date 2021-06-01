My View: Technology enables family reconnections

The email was from a sender I didn’t recognize. It said, simply, “I think we’re cousins,” and it opened a door to a family that shared the same bloodline I did, but one I never knew existed.

Lee Coppola (copy) Lee Coppola is the former dean of journalism at St. Bonaventure University.

The email sender was a college professor in Michigan. She had recently had her DNA analyzed and my DNA surfaced as a close match. From there, the story unfolded of a cousin born out of wedlock during the Depression to one of my father’s married brothers.

The mother married and the child, a boy, was adopted by her husband as an infant. He was told as he aged only that his biological father was a musician of Italian ancestry. He married, taught at Erie Community College, raised five children and, as it turned out, lived a few blocks from me for years in the Town of Tonawanda.

But it wasn’t until his mother died in her 90s that his ancestral heritage surfaced. Buried among her belongings was a newspaper clipping of a decades-old death notice for a saxophone player named Vincent Joseph Coppola. His name also was Vincent Joseph. It was the catalyst for a search by his determined daughter in Michigan to find the connection between Coppola and her family name, Wood.