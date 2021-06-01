My View: Technology enables family reconnections

The email was from a sender I didn’t recognize. It said, simply, “I think we’re cousins,” and it opened a door to a family that shared the same bloodline I did, but one I never knew existed.
The email sender was a college professor in Michigan. She had recently had her DNA analyzed and my DNA surfaced as a close match. From there, the story unfolded of a cousin born out of wedlock during the Depression to one of my father’s married brothers.
The mother married and the child, a boy, was adopted by her husband as an infant. He was told as he aged only that his biological father was a musician of Italian ancestry. He married, taught at Erie Community College, raised five children and, as it turned out, lived a few blocks from me for years in the Town of Tonawanda.
But it wasn’t until his mother died in her 90s that his ancestral heritage surfaced. Buried among her belongings was a newspaper clipping of a decades-old death notice for a saxophone player named Vincent Joseph Coppola. His name also was Vincent Joseph. It was the catalyst for a search by his determined daughter in Michigan to find the connection between Coppola and her family name, Wood.
The search led her to the grandson of Vincent Joseph Coppola, and then to others in the Coppola bloodline that included descendants of six brothers, including me. And it was the start of two families getting to know each other and creating a bond decades overdue.
Vincent Joseph Wood, now in his 80s, lives on a farm in Niagara County. Through his daughter, emails and telephone numbers were exchanged, and I met for lunch with my newfound cousin. I recognized him immediately, his complexion, his facial features were all too familiar. I learned his farm has a wine-producing vineyard; he and his wife grow a variety of vegetables; and he, like his biological father, is a musician, only he plays the trumpet.
And now, through technology, I’ve met his offspring in Zoom meetings that inform me I have cousins not only in Niagara County and Michigan, but also in Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.
The Zooms take place every couple of months, and sometimes last for more than four hours. During one, a Coppola cousin, a grandson of Vincent Coppola, was taking part on his phone while driving in Niagara County. “You’re about a mile from my house, stop in,” said a Wood cousin. He did and met face-to-face with the daughter of the uncle he never knew he had.
The Zooms provide electronic gabfests between two families, each trying to familiarize itself with the other. We exchange pictures of offspring, of relatives and, those of us who have visited the Sicilian homeland of the Coppola family, snapshots of cousins overseas, their houses and their towns.
“Thank you for doing this,” the teenage daughter of a Coppola cousin said as she left a recent Zoom meeting. “I’m so happy to listen to the stories.”
Many I know have researched their ancestral foundations. Their work has led them to find relatives they knew existed from somewhere in the past. In some cases it has led to joyful reunions, sometimes in the foreign country of their ancestry.
Meeting a bloodline you never knew existed has other benefits, surprise as much as fulfillment, bewilderment as much as acknowledgement.