For Anabel, life after Norka has been a struggle.

Norka Perez, Anabel’s mother, passed away at the age of 92 several months ago, almost three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer. The prognosis at the time of diagnosis had been 10 days to three months.

Anabel embraces the time she spent with her mother, although the hugs and kisses have been replaced by handkerchiefs and tissues. Tears can flow down Anabel’s face at the mere mention of her mother’s name – or prompted by any of the many mundane reminders of her mother’s time in Anabel’s house.

Crying spells are still fairly common.

Opting for home care instead of a facility was an easy decision for Anabel. No decision, really. When Norka was released from the hospital following bowel obstruction surgery and a permanent colostomy, Anabel rearranged finances so that she could quit her job, move her mother into her home, and provide round-the-clock care in conjunction with hospice.

The home was modified to make it as comfortable and accommodating as possible. Living room furniture was moved to create a wider path for Norka’s travels with a rollator. A low bed was used to make transfers to and from the bedside commode easy to negotiate.

The typical household TV viewing – normally consisting of action cable movies, game shows and sports – gave way to lots of Spanish programs. Norka, originally from Cuba, especially liked a Telemundo news station. The volume needed to be adjusted high because she was hard of hearing.

Anabel assured favorite foods and drinks. Norka’s daily breakfast routine usually included soft-boiled eggs served with Cuban espresso. She was a big fan of the homemade soups from a local grocery chain.

The hospice staff members were wonderful, but with Anabel doing the care – including colostomy care – they were utilized more for medications, supplies and in a supervisory capacity.

Norka and Anabel shared lots of great days and lots of great laughs together.

Anabel is slowly adjusting to life after Norka. A bereaved person adapts over time, typically within the first six months to two years – but there is no set length or duration for grief. In fact, the process may come and go in waves.

Psychologists advise that the tears of grief are a positive, healthy thing. They refer to the alternative of keeping the difficult feelings inside as repressive coping.

Scientists explain that we feel better after crying due to the hormonal release of endorphins, our body’s natural pain killer.

The pain will eventually subside for Anabel, who certainly has not yet reached Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ “acceptance” stage of grief.

One could say she is currently at William Shakespeare’s “weeping” stage of grief.

Shakespeare wrote the following in "King Henry VI," Part III, Act II: “To weep is to make less the depth of grief.”

If Shakespeare’s words of wisdom are prophetic, the handkerchiefs and tissues may only be necessary for a few more months. Then again, it could be a little longer – which is OK.

For my wife, Anabel, a few more tears for Norka would not be a bad thing.