My View: Team allegiances can be quirky things

Full disclosure: Even as a young lad growing up in Elmira Heights, N.Y., I did not like the Yankees. And I am really not sure why. (I love all of my Yankee fan buddies, and there are a lot of them!) Baseball lovers in my town had two choices for the majors there: the Yanks and the Mets. So I watched the Mets.

In fact, I was watching them play a doubleheader against the old Montreal Expos, on July 20, 1969. What’s so big about that date? A message crawl came across our black-and-white TV screen, indicating in capital letters that, “MAN HAS JUST WALKED ON THE MOON.”

Hmmm; I thought to myself. I should probably get to a national TV news station and see Neil Armstrong. I was too late to watch the first couple of steps because the Mets were at bat, but I did see the second astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, descend the ladder to walk on the surface of the moon. The teams did split the doubleheader that night, the Expos winning the first, and the Mets taking the nightcap.

As a grown-up, I figured that I would change my allegiance and move on to the biggest nemesis and the biggest underdog to the Yankees. The team’s address is 4 Jersey St., downtown Boston, aka Fenway Park, where the Red Sox have played since 1912.

One day, I was at my undergraduate college listening on my transistor radio to the one-game playoff between the Yankees and my beloved Red Sox on Oct. 2, 1978 – both teams had identical records at the end of the season: 99-63.

I was a gym supervisor performing my college work-study responsibility, watching a bunch of freshmen play pick-up basketball. Even through their dribbling, yelling and swearing, I could hear the baseball game announcers quite clearly.

Top of the seventh inning rolled around, with the Red Sox winning 2-0, when it happened. Bucky Dent – I can barely say it – hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster. This was decades before bleacher seats were added there.

There is a pretty famous sentence uttered by the BoSox manager at the time, Don Zimmer, that can’t be repeated in a family newspaper.

Five years later, in 1982, during graduate school at the University of Missouri, my roommate and I made the two-hour road trip to Kansas City to watch the Red Sox play a doubleheader against the Royals. I finally had a chance to watch the team at a live venue, as well as see my favorite player, Carl Yastrzemski.

However, as I was sitting in the bleachers in KC, there was a buzzing sound in my brain, like an annoying gadfly at a school board meeting. It was the unmistakable rebroadcast of the Bucky event – over and over. It was a very strange phenomenon that I couldn’t figure out. I think I saw a few players on the bench talking about it still (we were in the upper deck). Lo and behold, five BoSox who had witnessed the Bucky thing were still on the team in 1982: Jerry Remy, Dwight Evens, Jim Rice, Bob Stanley and Yastrzemski. The buzzing only ceased when Yaz hit a homer against the Royals that day; happily, my equanimity returned.

What Bucky did (and I’m sure he’s a super person) further sealed my distain for the Yankees.

And, for the record, as I’ve stated above, I love all of my Yankee fan buddies.

One hundred percent!