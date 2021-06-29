My View: Teaching physics was a career that found me

A question that often comes from students is, “Why did you become a physics teacher?”
The answer to that question provides an opportunity to explain to young people that they do not have to plan the rest of their life in high school. Sometimes, a career finds you and you end up spending a good portion of your life doing something you genuinely enjoy that you never envisioned when you were young.
I know some people do know what they want to do early in life and pursue their dream with Rudy-like passion until the goal is realized, I was not one of those people. I am a living example of someone whose career found him.
When I was in high school, I planned to be a Buffalo firefighter, like my father and his father before him. I had no real plan to continue my education and no “dream job” like many of my friends. But as it turned out, the firefighter exam was given before my 18th birthday, so I would have to wait several years before it would be offered again. In the meantime, I worked a couple of low-skill jobs that did not inspire a career path.
The last of these jobs was in the mailroom, where I met a young lady who later became my wife. That led to meeting her brother, who went through a similar experience after high school and wound up enlisting in the Navy. So off I went to my local recruiter with the intention of becoming a journalist, traveling around the world with Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper.
My score on the armed services aptitude test led to the opportunity to participate in advanced programs; I chose the Navy nuclear power program, which, upon completion, led to me being exposed to the wonderful world of fission.
Nuclear Power School was my introduction to physics, which was followed by prototype training on a working reactor plant. The combination of classroom training and operational experience began my appreciation for science that, regrettably, I did not have in high school. Seeing how complicated theoretical concepts meet the actual operation of a power plant gave me an appreciation for the workings of the natural world and made me curious to learn more about how things work on a deeper and more technical level.
As the end of my enlistment approached, I knew I wanted to go to college, but was unsure about what to do as a career. I could have gone to work in a power plant and watched meters not change for eight hours a day, but learning was more interesting than doing.
Some fellow sailors suggested that I had a knack for explaining material to other electricians and maybe I should consider teaching. I also picked up a book in the ship’s library titled “Surely You’re Joking Mr. Feynman,” not knowing at the time that Richard Feynman was a Nobel Prize winning physicist. I read how playing with and teaching physics delighted him throughout his career and the rest of his life. That book was the last bit of inspiration I needed to convince me to spend my career exposing students to the subject of physics. I hoped they would enjoy it as much as I have; most do not, but it was worth the effort trying.