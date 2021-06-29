My View: Teaching physics was a career that found me

A question that often comes from students is, “Why did you become a physics teacher?”

The answer to that question provides an opportunity to explain to young people that they do not have to plan the rest of their life in high school. Sometimes, a career finds you and you end up spending a good portion of your life doing something you genuinely enjoy that you never envisioned when you were young.

I know some people do know what they want to do early in life and pursue their dream with Rudy-like passion until the goal is realized, I was not one of those people. I am a living example of someone whose career found him.

When I was in high school, I planned to be a Buffalo firefighter, like my father and his father before him. I had no real plan to continue my education and no “dream job” like many of my friends. But as it turned out, the firefighter exam was given before my 18th birthday, so I would have to wait several years before it would be offered again. In the meantime, I worked a couple of low-skill jobs that did not inspire a career path.