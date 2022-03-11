My View: Teachers provide more than book learning

In the 1960s when I began teaching, the civil discord roiling the land inevitably invaded the schools. Student sit-down strikes, defiance of school rules and the law were rampant. Despite the social turmoil, teachers struggled to maintain order while trying to do their job. Much has changed since then, but I believe the teaching profession, properly practiced, is an immutable art.
Occasionally we hear of a teacher saving a child from, say, choking or from a fire. That teacher is a celebrated hero. But the vast majority garner no publicity, that tireless army of educators devoted to winning the hearts and minds of their students. Aside from striving daily to impart communication and critical thinking skills, they often work after school to tutor students needing individual attention.
Settling disputes, listening with the third ear, establishing a rapport, lending emotional support and, when possible, injecting a little humor to relieve the pressures are all aspects of their repertoire. Largely hidden from public view, these teachers are equally heroic.
Most of us remember the teachers we liked and disliked and the few who directly impacted our lives. Unsung are the first ones we met who opened our minds to learning, those we barely recall, if at all.
Can we name the teachers who taught their fidgety charges to read, write or count? Most likely not. Yet, consider the debt we owe to those long-forgotten mother figures who, huddled close, first clasped a warm hand over ours to help us form letters or numbers on paper.
Throughout the system these dedicated people are the heroes who put on five exhausting shows a day, five days a week, year after year. Yet, we often hear complaints that teachers “have it made” with numerous holidays and summers off.
Before becoming a teacher I held more than 50 jobs. I can swear none was as difficult as teaching well over 100 students every day. These are human beings, not machines that can be stamped, packaged and shipped out. These are children with varied personalities, each uniquely blessed with potential talents waiting for expression.
Ideally, teachers have a duty to cultivate the strengths of their students, instill confidence and treat each as one's own, with attention, love and discipline. Never with insults or sarcasm or disrespect. Children, especially the most troubled, must be nurtured to believe in their worth, to know that they can succeed despite personal issues and possible prejudices. It's a lofty goal we don't always reach, but we do try.
How vividly I recall those colorful teachers I worked with: Chuck, astride atop his desk, arms akimbo, fulminating like Zeus over the heads of his mythology class; Diane, impassioned paladin of young girls against budding male chauvinists; Dorothy, whose cool demeanor veiled an acutely sensitive and caring heart; Nancy, apotheosis of charm, innocence and dignity who lit up every room she entered; Paul, on parent/teacher night, once a year, every year, comical in the same garish sport coat. These nostalgic tableaus remain forever fixed, as well as the warm memories of those worthy friends no longer here.
At contract time administrators told us we should teach for the love of children, not for money. Indeed, of all professionals we were the least paid, yet we soldiered on practicing our art. Our true reward came from our love for teaching and the children we taught. They will always be part of us and, just maybe, we a part of them.