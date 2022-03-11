My View: Teachers provide more than book learning

In the 1960s when I began teaching, the civil discord roiling the land inevitably invaded the schools. Student sit-down strikes, defiance of school rules and the law were rampant. Despite the social turmoil, teachers struggled to maintain order while trying to do their job. Much has changed since then, but I believe the teaching profession, properly practiced, is an immutable art.

Occasionally we hear of a teacher saving a child from, say, choking or from a fire. That teacher is a celebrated hero. But the vast majority garner no publicity, that tireless army of educators devoted to winning the hearts and minds of their students. Aside from striving daily to impart communication and critical thinking skills, they often work after school to tutor students needing individual attention.

Settling disputes, listening with the third ear, establishing a rapport, lending emotional support and, when possible, injecting a little humor to relieve the pressures are all aspects of their repertoire. Largely hidden from public view, these teachers are equally heroic.

Most of us remember the teachers we liked and disliked and the few who directly impacted our lives. Unsung are the first ones we met who opened our minds to learning, those we barely recall, if at all.