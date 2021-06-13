My View: Taking the plunge back into normalcy

It was the worst of times and it was the best of times.
After a year plus of fear, boredom, anger and sorrow, nothing about re-normalizing seemed normal.
Do I need my mask? Yes, no and maybe. The first time I left home without one I needed it, of course, to enter the library. I rummaged through my car and found one crumpled leftover under the passenger seat. I hoped it was mine as I pulled it on.
One of the more important places I was allowed into was our veterinarian’s office. Our pet terrier had been a bright light for me during a dark time. He was the first of our many dogs who had preferred my company above all others, settling in my home office when I worked and waiting until I went to bed to retire as well.
Unfortunately, Murray suffered from physical and behavioral problems unbeknownst to us when he joined our family. We did our best, spending countless hours and a small fortune trying to correct what was wrong, but it wasn’t meant to be.
When he took his last trip to the vet’s office I was at least able to accompany him and for that I was immensely grateful, despite the emotionally draining experience of saying goodbye.
Ironically, the very next day my husband and I left for a truly joyous occasion. We had friends being married in Tennessee and I had made up my mind as soon as I received the invitation that we would attend.
We donned our masks once again to travel and flew south to Nashville. I was a bit concerned about flying after watching the well-publicized incidents that had troubled recent flights, but thankfully everyone behaved, wore their masks and acted like responsible human beings.
We picked up an expensive rental car and headed for the small town of Hohenwald. On the way we met a friend for lunch, pulling into a plaza teeming with unmasked people going about their daily lives. After all the social isolation of the past year, it was strange to suddenly be thrust back into normalcy. It was also wonderful – we had lunch in a crowded restaurant, laughing when the server recommended the “Buffalo wings.”
The next day our friends were married in an outdoor country setting. I was glad to be unmasked given the 90-ish temperature. The groom’s father related that the night before he had jumped into the nearby creek “with nothing but a cigar.”
The service was wonderful and mercifully brief. We moved indoors for the reception, where I worried that a chunk of breading from the delicious fried chicken would fly off and stain the newly purchased outfit I bought for my newly sized self.
Being that I’m a party waiting to happen, I got up to join the groom’s mom when she hit the dance floor to encourage others to get up. I couldn’t believe it when the “Shout” song was played – while I wasn’t so presumptuous as to think it was for my benefit, I still shouted “Go Bills!” as I got just a little bit louder now.