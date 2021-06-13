My View: Taking the plunge back into normalcy

It was the worst of times and it was the best of times.

After a year plus of fear, boredom, anger and sorrow, nothing about re-normalizing seemed normal.

Do I need my mask? Yes, no and maybe. The first time I left home without one I needed it, of course, to enter the library. I rummaged through my car and found one crumpled leftover under the passenger seat. I hoped it was mine as I pulled it on.

One of the more important places I was allowed into was our veterinarian’s office. Our pet terrier had been a bright light for me during a dark time. He was the first of our many dogs who had preferred my company above all others, settling in my home office when I worked and waiting until I went to bed to retire as well.

Unfortunately, Murray suffered from physical and behavioral problems unbeknownst to us when he joined our family. We did our best, spending countless hours and a small fortune trying to correct what was wrong, but it wasn’t meant to be.

When he took his last trip to the vet’s office I was at least able to accompany him and for that I was immensely grateful, despite the emotionally draining experience of saying goodbye.