My View: Taking advantage of seasonal windows

It was the best season, it was the worst season and there was a beautiful fall in between. When all the local meteorologists were forecasting warm temperatures for a few days in early November, my husband and I decided to renew one of our pandemic activities: going to a local state park for a picnic.

We began this quest in the summer of 2020, just to get out for some fresh air, exercise, relaxation and a meal in a place other than at our kitchen table! We continued this every Friday, weather permitting, through the summers of 2020 and 2021. Those summers were truly, most definitely, the best seasons. Some of our favorite parks are Golden Hill, Whirlpool, Fort Niagara and Letchworth, but our top favorite is Hamlin Beach State Park, on Lake Ontario, about a one-and-a-half-hour drive from our area. It’s a little far maybe, but worth it.

We did not continue our picnicking dates in 2022, after other activities and opportunities for travel opened up – Covid was no longer an immediate threat.

But when we heard that summerlike forecast in November, we looked at each other and said, “Friday picnic!” (After 51 years of marriage, we have discovered that we can read each other’s minds.) The drive on that warm sunny day was spectacular. The red, gold and orange leaves on the trees were still vibrant, even though some trees were already bare.

When we arrived at the park, we were the only car in “Area 5” (our favorite) parking lot. We set up our picnic table and chairs facing the lake, with only Canada geese (in the 55-degree water) and seagulls (on the beach) for company. Those geese certainly entertained us during lunch as they squawked to their fellow flying geese. It seemed they were telling them, “Come on in, the water’s fine!”

Later in the afternoon, a few more cars entered the parking lot, and more people came out to enjoy the beautiful fall day. As the temperature climbed, the wind blew from the south, a welcome relief. A breeze over the cold lake would not have been as pleasant. The only minor disappointment of this idyllic journey was that our favorite ice cream place had closed for the season.

On Nov. 18, we embarked on a “Huge Mystery Trip” with our favorite touring company. Last year’s trip had been to the Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia. This time, it was a three-part trip and then at the end, a fourth mystery. The first stop was the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, where we enjoyed lunch and a self-tour. The second part of the mystery was south to Asheville, N.C., to visit the Biltmore Mansion, all decked out with beautiful decorations for Christmas. There were 64 decorated trees in the house. After spending two wonderful days and nights in Asheville, it was back to Ohio, where much to my husband’s delight, we landed at the Air Force Museum in Dayton. After that, our tour director and the bus driver concocted a plan that would allow for us to miss a lake-effect snow forecast in Buffalo.

After the visit to Dayton on Friday, we spent the night at a Holiday Inn in Columbus, because Route 90 and the New York State Thruway were closed to commercial traffic. As Western New York was getting bombarded, we stayed in snowless Columbus and finally arrived home on Sunday afternoon. We were happy to see that the snow at our house was less than what the Southtowns got and that our new plowing company had cleared the driveway. We hoped that what we had experienced up to then was the worst of the season – but those hopes were dashed last week.

Now we’re waiting for the seasons to turn once more.