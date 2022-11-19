My View: Take credit and give thanks for just getting through it all

This year, Western New Yorkers were treated to an outstanding October display of leaves. We reveled in the richness of vibrant crimson reds, brilliant yellows and glowing oranges of the season. October was a spectacular glimpse of nature at her most flamboyantly beautiful. Now we are in dull November. Dull November? Maybe not. We know that wind, dark skies and even snow are upon our land.

But, what if, rather than bemoan the coming of the inevitable season of cold and ice, we saw November’s colors as a special kind of beauty and challenge? November colors can cause us to pause and consider the trees’ jobs – and ours – well done. Perhaps that is what the trees and plants, as they begin to rest, do.

In November, walking in our yards or driving around town, we may notice subdued grays of the cloud cover, varied soft yellow and tans of spent grasses, the brown cattails, the emergent beauty of the evergreens, and the occasional clear blue skies. Those are the colors of a triumphant season’s finale. Is there more? Are the colors of November a salute to purpose fulfilled? Unless it was cut or mowed down, there is not a tree or grass form that did not fulfill the purpose for which it was created.

Leaves burst forth in the springtime, blossoms and fruits ripened in late summer, and then the leaves completed their work during fall with a stunning flourish. November is the month for these essential parts of our natural world to rest, renew and prepare for the next seasonal cycle of growth.

November colors remind us humans that now is a time to pause and review the season just past and how we have fulfilled our human purposes over the past several months. So often we get caught up in the business and cares of our daily lives, that we forget to look back and remind ourselves and loved ones that we each deserve a “Good job!” If we were lucky, the past spring and summer seasons were filled with adventure and new experiences. Or perhaps, instead, the season was one of pain and sorrow.

However life played out for each of us, we got through it. Just as the trees and grasses weathered the season – be it one of drought or rain – so did we. We are still here. The extent to which each person has fulfilled who and what we intended to do or be really is a matter of personal reflection. With luck, we can find satisfaction in that reflection. And, there is always, hopefully, next year, if life does not turn out as planned.

In my opinion, the most important criterion for judging how well we have achieved the goals we hoped to accomplish during the freshness of January is whether or not we tried. Tried to become a more loving partner or friend, worked at being a more involved citizen, attempted to ”slow down and smell the roses,” or simply grew in wisdom and grace, not just age.

November trees and grasses do not reflect on how well they did in the job of growing and producing the next generation of trees and grasses. They just do.

Without a lot of self analysis, most of us can take that as a cue for self-examination and be confident that as human beings we have “gone the distance” and in some ways – great or small – have accomplished our purpose for living. November is the time to breathe a sigh of relief for what has been accomplished in each of our lives.

And is that not what the celebration of giving thanks is all about?