My View: Survivors and celebrants usher in a new year

As I contemplate the beginnings of 2021, I wonder at the notion of a “new” year, free from the threat of Covid-19. It seems like a very long time ago since first we heard about this awful coronavirus. Collectively, we have all been through a lot this year since the arrival in March of the scourge.

The Black Lives Matter movement, the #MeToo protests and a series of other protests should alert us to the fact that all is not well with everyone in our great republic. We need to look more closely at those who have not, and try to bring them into the fold of the mainstream, so that they too can enjoy the full bounty of the American experience.

Once upon a time most of our own ancestors were poor, ill-educated and left to fend for themselves in the great economic tumult of a developing nation. Thoughtful members of the religious community and enlightened members of the ruling class reached down from their Olympian heights and gave our own a hand up. They helped out with basic education and opportunities, so that our children and grandchildren would have a better chance at succeeding in life.