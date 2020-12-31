My View: Survivors and celebrants usher in a new year

As I contemplate the beginnings of 2021, I wonder at the notion of a “new” year, free from the threat of Covid-19. It seems like a very long time ago since first we heard about this awful coronavirus. Collectively, we have all been through a lot this year since the arrival in March of the scourge.
The Black Lives Matter movement, the #MeToo protests and a series of other protests should alert us to the fact that all is not well with everyone in our great republic. We need to look more closely at those who have not, and try to bring them into the fold of the mainstream, so that they too can enjoy the full bounty of the American experience.
Once upon a time most of our own ancestors were poor, ill-educated and left to fend for themselves in the great economic tumult of a developing nation. Thoughtful members of the religious community and enlightened members of the ruling class reached down from their Olympian heights and gave our own a hand up. They helped out with basic education and opportunities, so that our children and grandchildren would have a better chance at succeeding in life.
I never used to think about any of this when I was younger. Each new year brought an expected series of challenges, which in overcoming them would enable us to survive and prosper in an often-difficult geographical and economic environment. Life, as is often quoted, is no bowl of cherries, nor was it ever billed that way. We rose every day of our lives like medieval knights of old ready to go forth and joust with adversaries trying to make our way.
After a certain point, when some degree of economic security is reached, the pressures ease a bit. The wolf is not at the door this day. We were pretty sure we had the rascal on the run. But then, as we all know, you can get hit by a bus, or perhaps, the specter of the coronavirus pandemic or some other disease might rear its ugly head. No wonder we slog through life, dodging bullets and disaster, happy at day’s end that we are still here among the living.
Perhaps, that is what New Year’s Day is all about, a celebration of escaping for another calendar year from of all of life’s difficulties. The celebration is a well-earned mental sigh of relief that for this year, you have eaten the bear and not the reverse.
Perhaps it is this perpetual struggle that allows us to wish each other so fervently a “Happy New Year.” It is a sincere wish that those whom we love and care about will avoid, for the coming year, the entire sorry array of pitfalls and illnesses that plague the human condition.
So, for one more year, we have crossed the finish line into the fabled land of tomorrow. We stride forth boldly, hoping to finish next year’s race and the one after that. And, we hope that each of those whom we care about will win their race as well. Perhaps collectively, we can watch out for the bears that lie ahead of all of us and enjoy what years we have left in peace and harmony.