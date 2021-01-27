My View: Survivor’s Obligation: The gift cancer gave me

My cause for celebration was augmented in August, when results from a positron emission tomography (PET) scan declared there was “no evidence of disease.” As a cancer survivor, my unanswered question was “how will I live my life differently?”

A gift of my illness was that it afforded me time to pause, reflect and become aware of what I truly desired to do in my remaining years. While in the “chair,” I made the stark realization that I had been tethered to many competing roles and obligations with divergent expectations of me for far too long. It took a near-death experience for me to realize I wasn’t living the way I wanted. I vowed my new pathway would be rooted in what is known as the “Survivor’s Obligation” (SO).

SO has empowered me to live differently for myself, my family, for Alex, Chadwick, my mother and the millions denied a second chance by this nefarious disease. Based on age, I am closer to my finish line than my start line; therefore, I don’t waste precious time fearing a recurrence or secondary cancer. Staving off death has obviated my regret for past failures and actions. I live without crying “poor me” or guilt of being one of the fortunate to survive.