My View: Survivor’s Obligation: The gift cancer gave me

Many people will remember 2020 as the year of what was denied. Dreams and aspirations put on hold, restrictions to our daily movements, and holidays absent of family and friends. I endured all of the above, but will reminisce on 2020 as the year I defeated cancer. Surviving the “Emperor of all Maladies” gifted me a new perspective toward living.
At the 2019 Thanksgiving table, I attempted to digest a freshly diagnosed serving of stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma with ‘B’ symptoms. Each day without treatment, I was marching closer toward death. With only a few months to live, my wish for Christmas was that Santa would bring me chemotherapy. My gift arrived in early January 2020 when I began the harsh, but highly effective ABVD chemotherapy protocol.
Like so many, I foolishly assumed that since I was in really good shape, in my early 50s, and with no health ailments, I had lots of time left. After being diagnosed and prior to treatment, natural questions arose including “why me?”
A computed tomography (CT) scan half way through my regimen revealed that all lymph nodes had abated to an acceptable size. I realized the march toward death had reversed. I was going to live!
During my next chemotherapy infusion, while being injected with a powerful chemotherapy pharmaceutical ghoulishly nicknamed “red devil,” I had an epiphanous moment when I recognized that treating my illness mirrored my regular life. In short, both were filled with simple daily and weekly routines that I dutifully completed out of convention often with little thought.
My cause for celebration was augmented in August, when results from a positron emission tomography (PET) scan declared there was “no evidence of disease.” As a cancer survivor, my unanswered question was “how will I live my life differently?”
A gift of my illness was that it afforded me time to pause, reflect and become aware of what I truly desired to do in my remaining years. While in the “chair,” I made the stark realization that I had been tethered to many competing roles and obligations with divergent expectations of me for far too long. It took a near-death experience for me to realize I wasn’t living the way I wanted. I vowed my new pathway would be rooted in what is known as the “Survivor’s Obligation” (SO).
SO has empowered me to live differently for myself, my family, for Alex, Chadwick, my mother and the millions denied a second chance by this nefarious disease. Based on age, I am closer to my finish line than my start line; therefore, I don’t waste precious time fearing a recurrence or secondary cancer. Staving off death has obviated my regret for past failures and actions. I live without crying “poor me” or guilt of being one of the fortunate to survive.
My renaissance has granted me permission to break traditional habits and live each day with deliberate desire. I live without guilt for disappointing people, saying no, or not meeting expectations held for me. I choose to regret what I have not yet done. Delayed gratification is now an antiquated concept for me. I live to blaze new pathways.
The battle scars and lingering side effects of the intense suffering I endured now seem a small price of admission to begin a new life. Cancer could have brought me to my knees, instead it brought me to my feet.
Thank you, cancer!
John Ashwood of Ridgeway, Ont., has been an educator in Buffalo for 30 years.