My View: Sunrise, sunset and viewing our horizons

As I looked in the rearview mirror and saw golden rays heralding the setting of the sun, I thought of the choices that go with gazing at the setting or rising of the sun.
Do we favor reflecting on the passing of the day we had or welcome the potential for the day to come? This choice could also be considered a metaphor for life. Simplified it is just this: Do we more often look forward or back? Of course, I believe our age is a big factor in this choice.
When we are young, tomorrow hardly ever comes soon enough. We might be listening for Santa to arrive with the next day’s presents or thinking about our friends coming to celebrate a birthday. How many days, Mom, till summer vacation?
The years pass and, to us anyway, we have even bigger events to anticipate. Tomorrow, will I pass my driver’s test? Will tomorrow be the day that guy or girl finally pays attention to me? Will the mail bring my acceptance letter to the college of my dreams?
More years pass and … I can’t wait to walk across that stage for my diploma. Will I get that call or text about that new job tomorrow? I am finally going to ask her (or him) to marry me. Will I be engaged tomorrow?
More years pass and the anticipation becomes a bit easier, perhaps tempered by the results of some of our past hopes and dreams. Our thoughts for tomorrow may be more practical or long-range: How many years to retirement? Will there ever be a tomorrow when I am not worried about events in my children’s lives?
Inevitably, there are nights when we don’t want tomorrow to arrive. The tomorrow that means saying our here-on-earth goodbye to a loved one. The tomorrow whose agenda brings a heartbreaking but necessary talk with a parent having health problems that dictate a change in living situation or a talk with a loved one veering off a safe path.
Before we know it, our emphasis changes and we seem to be looking back instead of forward. Well, they are called the sunset years. We remember the good days and invite them to linger in our hearts. The day we knew the person we loved returned that love, the day we brought our newborn home from the hospital. The night before my fiancé returned safely from Vietnam I did not sleep much and then, there was the night before the wedding.
Those last two events are 53 years ago, but in my reverie, they are real, exact in my mind, and can even bring back some of the feelings that went with those milestones.
Sunrise, sunset; they are markers for our lives. Some of us may see many more of one than the other due to work schedules or just because we are not morning people. I highly recommend rising at least occasionally to see the beginning of a day presented to us in living technicolor, to use a now old-fashioned movie term. Favoring sunsets over sunrises is a purely personal choice.
Ideally you will have lived enough pleasant memorable times to joyfully reflect upon and kept enough optimism in your life to also anticipate the beginning of a new day happily.
A wise friend told me the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror because it is better to spend more time looking forward than back.