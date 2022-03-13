My View: Sunrise, sunset and viewing our horizons

As I looked in the rearview mirror and saw golden rays heralding the setting of the sun, I thought of the choices that go with gazing at the setting or rising of the sun.

Do we favor reflecting on the passing of the day we had or welcome the potential for the day to come? This choice could also be considered a metaphor for life. Simplified it is just this: Do we more often look forward or back? Of course, I believe our age is a big factor in this choice.

When we are young, tomorrow hardly ever comes soon enough. We might be listening for Santa to arrive with the next day’s presents or thinking about our friends coming to celebrate a birthday. How many days, Mom, till summer vacation?

The years pass and, to us anyway, we have even bigger events to anticipate. Tomorrow, will I pass my driver’s test? Will tomorrow be the day that guy or girl finally pays attention to me? Will the mail bring my acceptance letter to the college of my dreams?

More years pass and … I can’t wait to walk across that stage for my diploma. Will I get that call or text about that new job tomorrow? I am finally going to ask her (or him) to marry me. Will I be engaged tomorrow?