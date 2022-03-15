My View: Student newspaper turns a music fan into a critic

While I was a second-hand listener to my older sister’s favorite groups, including The Doors, Psychedelic Furs and Violent Femmes, I gravitated to rap. Upon returning from a summer camp where my cabin mates blasted non-stop rap, I ventured to Eastern Hills to purchase the Beastie Boys’ “Licensed to Ill.” That densely lyrical album began my journey as a hip-hop follower that lasted through the ’90s.

Since it was not published until Thursday morning, there was much anticipation during the three-day wait to see my finished product. Then came a “writer’s high” from seeing my byline the first time. Every Sunday night, I walked downtown to the editorial office to compose my story. There was a void for “rap expert” and “Irish music correspondent,” so I assumed both beats. Truthfully, I was not an objective critic since I reviewed artists I liked, ranging from 2Pac, Too Short and Beastie Boys to Sinead O’Connor, Enya and The Cranberries, and whatever looked interesting in the drawer of free advance CDs. For albums we did not receive, I checked the Tuesday release board at the college-town record store.