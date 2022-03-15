My View: Student newspaper turns a music fan into a critic

Do you remember the first record, cassette or DVD you purchased? We all have an affinity for certain musical genres, singers and bands from our adolescence.
While I was a second-hand listener to my older sister’s favorite groups, including The Doors, Psychedelic Furs and Violent Femmes, I gravitated to rap. Upon returning from a summer camp where my cabin mates blasted non-stop rap, I ventured to Eastern Hills to purchase the Beastie Boys’ “Licensed to Ill.” That densely lyrical album began my journey as a hip-hop follower that lasted through the ’90s.
In my sophomore year of college in 1994, I attended a recruiting meeting for writers at the daily student newspaper. I couldn’t meet the commitment for beat reporters, so I found the eclectic staff that produced a weekly arts & entertainment section. After submitting two trial stories, I landed a spot as a reviewer.
Since it was not published until Thursday morning, there was much anticipation during the three-day wait to see my finished product. Then came a “writer’s high” from seeing my byline the first time. Every Sunday night, I walked downtown to the editorial office to compose my story. There was a void for “rap expert” and “Irish music correspondent,” so I assumed both beats. Truthfully, I was not an objective critic since I reviewed artists I liked, ranging from 2Pac, Too Short and Beastie Boys to Sinead O’Connor, Enya and The Cranberries, and whatever looked interesting in the drawer of free advance CDs. For albums we did not receive, I checked the Tuesday release board at the college-town record store.
I was assertive in requesting dibs on covering concerts, such as Coolio, Matthew Sweet and The Notorious B.I.G. Even if I was not interested in the performers or familiar with their music, I compiled a fair overview while pointing out how the groups interacted with the crowd and any shortcomings.
A section called “Rummaging Through the Attic” enabled me to evaluate popular albums from the past as if they were new releases. Another feature was titled “Jukebox Heroes and Trashcan Zeroes” comprised one-paragraph appraisals of CDs that did not warrant an article. I also critiqued movies. My recaps of comedies, biopics and basketball films were more exercises in creative writing rather than true journalism, full of alliteration, jargon and cultural allusions.
Once I gained seniority, I earned the privilege of periodically writing a guest column, called “Critically Speaking.” I dubbed mine “Liampalooza” as I seized the platform to express my thoughts on music news and what my ultimate concert lineups would be.
During my three-year tenure as an amateur “critic,” I aspired to become a journalist at Rolling Stone, SPIN or VIBE. Although I never landed a gig in the music industry, I enjoyed my apprenticeship and always looked forward to the next article. Writing about music and movies was a satisfying, creative escape from the academic grind, and I provided a valuable service by steering students toward worthwhile entertainment. These days I gravitate to classic rock or ’90s alternative hits during my commute, then at home I rely on Alexa to summon random favorites that pop into my head.