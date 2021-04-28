My View: Strong friendships pass the test of time

Getting older these days seems to move me more toward wondering why or how things are. As young children seem to endlessly ask why. I am thinking I might be regressing back to those days.
My curiosity appears to repeatedly focus on relationships. What creates them? Where do they start? What keeps them alive? My musings focus on the question of why do some relationships get so deeply ingrained?
Looking back over my 75 years, two friendships have endured through my life’s travails. I have written previously on my philosophy of friendship and its differences from one culture to another. The first is a childhood friendship with Ian, a Jewish kindergarten acquaintance.
Why is this one odd? Well, in our tiny English country village there was only one Jewish family. They were looked upon with some derision, as were the Italians, the French and others considered different. Those times were leftovers from World War II. For some reason, Ian, or Zeff as I called him, connected with me. Until this day neither of us quite knows why.
Over the next 60 years or so I left England, traveled the world, settled in Australia then moved to Buffalo. The fascinating thing about my worldly roaming is when I returned to England to visit family and vacation, no matter how infrequently, Ian would turn up at my parents’ house or wherever I was staying.
The great passages of time in which we never spoke or communicated just dropped away as if never having existed. It is difficult to explain in words the joy, happiness and sheer thrill at just being together with Ian that warmed my heart. No matter how long we had been away from each other, our reconnection was immediate and as strong as ever. I named my son after Ian.
I had one other experience in a similar vein. When I came to America I met Marcus, a man much younger than me and such a vibrantly different person. Yet, on some mysterious level, a bond sprang up instantly. His lifestyle was so far removed from mine that it seemed odd that we should connect at all.
He was to become my best man at my marriage to Jan. Our relationship somewhat mirrored Ian’s and mine in that there have been great gaps of not being together. At the times we would reconnect, those gaps dropped away.
I ponder how different my life would have been had these two men never been in my life. The happiness I get from hearing both these men laugh is irreplaceable and a great treasure to me.
Now Jan and I sit on our driveway “catio,” and watch the world pass by as neighbors and local people walk their dogs and children. We enjoy the feeling that some of the dogs give us. Their excitement on being greeted by us and the moments those people share with us are something special.
As our world is shrinking by virtue of health and age restrictions, albiet for a brief moment they bring their outside world into ours.
There is Cole, the prancing, proud standard poodle. Jake, the excitable mixed breed rescue that sits on our drive and doesn’t want to leave until we have shared a moment. Then there’s Honey and Henry, the golden retrievers next door who seem to be as excited to see us as we are them.