My View: Strong friendships pass the test of time

The great passages of time in which we never spoke or communicated just dropped away as if never having existed. It is difficult to explain in words the joy, happiness and sheer thrill at just being together with Ian that warmed my heart. No matter how long we had been away from each other, our reconnection was immediate and as strong as ever. I named my son after Ian.

I had one other experience in a similar vein. When I came to America I met Marcus, a man much younger than me and such a vibrantly different person. Yet, on some mysterious level, a bond sprang up instantly. His lifestyle was so far removed from mine that it seemed odd that we should connect at all.

He was to become my best man at my marriage to Jan. Our relationship somewhat mirrored Ian’s and mine in that there have been great gaps of not being together. At the times we would reconnect, those gaps dropped away.

I ponder how different my life would have been had these two men never been in my life. The happiness I get from hearing both these men laugh is irreplaceable and a great treasure to me.