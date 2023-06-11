‘Oh great, another dog to push!” That was the general reaction of my colleagues to the announcement that our company had bought the Frank Tea and Spice company. “Who cares?” “Never heard of them.” It was 1978.

Weeks later, I am at a holiday party and I’m chatting with the editor of the Buffalo Courier Express, the late Doug Turner. Doug says: “So what’s going on in the food world?” I said, “Our company has just bought the Frank Tea and Spice company.” His reaction, after biting into a celery stick, was “So what’s the big deal about that?” I pointed out that the chicken wing craze was just getting started and the “secret sauce” is Frank’s Hot Sauce, which by the way, has nothing to do with Frank Bellissimo, owner of the Anchor Bar. However, for 15 years the waitstaff at the Anchor Bar, when queried by customers about the taste of wings, simply replied – “It’s Frank’s Hot Sauce”.

Turner saw a story and several weeks later an interview was held at the Anchor Bar. A feature article included a picture and a bottle of Frank’s Hot Sauce. Then there were feature articles on wings for three straight days. Bang! End of story.

But a snowball effect started with the likes of Calvin Trillin of the New Yorker and Craig Claiborne of the New York Times doing feature stories on wings and always mentioning Frank’s Hot Sauce. Wing articles appeared in major papers across the country. The Travel Channel interviewed me for a spot about wings. A frozen chicken wing manufacturer asked me if they could print the recipe on their five pound bag of frozen wings. Promoting and making presentations about wings was my new full-time job.

From the wing craze archives here are some of my lasting memories. This was a time where work and pleasure came together, and it was special. Sitting in Frank and Teressa’s 1920 vintage apartment over the restaurant, and listening to their son Dominic talk about big plans for franchising the business was an education in how he operated. Loyalty and trust, mixed in with a bag of humor was his mantra. Like his father Frank, Dominic loved the limelight. The more bright lights, the better. He would take center stage at the restaurant, cracking jokes with the clientele. The “Little Rooster” necklace that he wore everywhere would be his sign of hoping to become the Colonel Sanders (Kentucky Fried Chicken) of Buffalo wings.

One great memory was the National Restaurant Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. This is one of the largest trade shows in the United States, drawing tens of thousands from all over the world. I made arrangements to bring Dominic and his wife to the show and have Dominic do his wings “schtick.” Dominic didn’t miss a beat. A sizeable contingent of Japanese hospitality businessmen are passing our display and Dominic stops them and launches into his wing story. Politely, the businessmen keep shaking their heads, bowing and nodding. Obviously, speaking English was not something they did.

Since then, I have learned that there are many wing places in Tokyo, perhaps using that “secret sauce.” One was Sekai no Yamachan (手羽先), to whom Dominic probably pitched his story about wings and hot sauce.

Just as the Colonel has his picture hanging in all the Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, I wonder if Sekai no Yamachan has space on their wall to hang Dominic’s picture?