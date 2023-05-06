There are certain childhood traumas that can never be overcome.

Such is the one that has haunted me over the past 70 sometimes very strange years. It has come time, however, to talk about the thing that has been buried in the very deep recesses of my mind, that I have never before discussed. Perhaps by coming forth with it, the burden that has haunted me will somehow be lifted.

In the second grade, I was sent to the principal’s office. Ms. Thorsen, my teacher, had caught me chewing gum in class.

“Young man,” Mr. DiLino, in the biggest bass voice I have ever heard, intoned “this will become part of your permanent record.”

From that day forward, I knew I was doomed. My permanent record, written in permanent ink, would haunt me wherever I would go, labeling me as a miscreant from second grade on. I’m not sure who held the key to my permanent record, but I knew it was something from which I could never escape. And so I did my best to repress the trauma that Ms. Thorsen and Mr. DiLino had induced.

I managed to graduate from elementary school and high school. I was graduating from the University of Illinois when, alas, the repressed memory and the terror stemming from my permanent record and its stain arose again.

I got a call from my mother. “What did you do? she queried.

“Oh my God,” I thought. She found out about my trip to the principal’s office.

“What do you mean?” I asked.

“The FBI is all over the neighborhood asking questions about you.”

My pulse quickened. The memory of that walk down the hall to Mr. DiLino’s office came flooding back. My permanent record had come to light. I had to confess.

“It must be the Peace Corps thing I signed up for,” I answered, figuring that when the government in the 1960s was going to send you to Iran, they had to check you out. Somehow, I hoped, the Peace Corps background check would overshadow my second grade Juicy Fruit transgression.

“Well,” said, Mom, “the next time you do something like this, let us know.”

Whew. I had dodged a bullet. Getting off the plane in Tehran, I knew I had escaped, despite my permanent record. Surely, I figured, if the government hadn’t found out about this stain on my record, I was home free.

I finished my service, went to grad school and had a 30-year career as a journalist.

Life was good. I needed a couple of references, but I got into law school despite the blotch on my record.

After passing the bar exam, I was terrified about what was coming. I had to face the character and fitness evaluation before being admitted. I recall the interview. I don’t remember much, but I know for sure, I didn’t mention the trip to Mr. DiLino’s office.

And so, switching careers, I went from journalist to attorney. Things went OK, until the other day, when passing through a drugstore I saw a candy display and there, at the very top, was Juicy Fruit.

I smiled. My hand moved toward my wallet. But I had to stop. I couldn’t take the risk that buying that gum would bring back the terror of my permanent record.

Wherever they are, I’m sure Miss Thorsen and Mr. DiLino are smiling.