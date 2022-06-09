My View: Still holding out hope for the next generation

Having lived four score and more years, I tend to look back at my life and the world I inhabit. With the addition of a new great-granddaughter, I can’t help but speculate on the world I will be passing on to her and the possibilities of her future.

The news of the day is sometimes bleak, and we wonder about the possibilities facing a new life. We live in an era of gun atrocities, where the mere color of your skin or your ethnic background can make you a target. School days, formerly filled with excitement, new adventures and new friends, are now overshadowed with the possibility of the danger of a random shooter or bomber.

The response to many problems seems increasingly to be the use of a gun. We ring our hands and wonder at a democracy that is so divided that gun regulation is not even a possibility for debate in Congress. Is this the world we want to pass on to this new generation?

Sadly, the world my generation was born into was not that much more secure. Many of us remember the tensions and fears of World War II. We were children, yet we were aware of family members going off to unknown fates with daily casualty reports part of the newscasts. We survived the shortages, the anxieties, the atrocities, and welcomed back our fighting heroes. We also survived the Cold War, the horrors of Vietnam and Korea, the ups and downs of the stock market, the riots of the ’60s, and the assassination of a president. In spite of these, we went on to build a better society with more opportunities and better lifestyles than our parents enjoyed. We proved that we were flexible, resistant and determined Americans committed to seeking better lives for all.

While there is no easy answer to the problems of today, hopefully these, too, will be solved by the determination of the American majority to hold our officials to the will of the people who elected them and provide the necessary laws for our safety and well being.

Since she’s a girl, we can definitely say we are leaving my great-grandchild a more opportune life than the females of my time enjoyed. She is free of many gender restrictions!

In our generation, a woman’s career choices were limited to homemaker, teacher or nurse. Corporate offices welcomed women only as a clerk or secretary. A mother who left her minor children in the care of a babysitter or nursery was filled with guilt. Today, a woman is free to choose both motherhood and a career. Even professions that were once male-dominated welcome her. Her voice is listened to and valued in business, medicine, politics, law or any field she chooses. Accredited child care is available and children are thriving in it.

We still have problems. Single parents still have added difficulties. Poverty is still prevalent. While better educational opportunities do exist, some elements of society still suffer from inadequate education and training.

Hers will not be a trouble-free society. But like ours, and generations before us, opportunity still outweighs the challenges. Maybe her generation will be the one to alleviate prejudice and social injustice. While we have made great strides in medicine, we continue to look for cures in many diseases. We pass this charge on to her generation. And so, we give her our world. May she and her siblings boldly go where no generation has been before!