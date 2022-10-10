My View: Stay home and see the world

I’m fortunate. As the result of teaching and lecturing overseas during my career at the University at Buffalo, I’ve visited England, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Malaysia, Turkey and many other countries.

But age has taken its toll, or “mileage gets you in the end,” as an experienced auto-mechanic once said to me. For a variety of reasons, I’ve become sedentary and sometimes feel I have cashed out on living the fullest life possible.

But one should embrace and value the life that has been lived and bank whatever new experience, including increased self-knowledge, that is possible.

I take some comfort in the saying of the brilliant 17th century philosopher-mathematician-theologian, Blaise Pascal (1623-1662): “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” The statement is extreme, written when he was living reclusively in the Abbey Port-Royal, but I think it may help those of us who are sort of land-locked.

Here are some suggestions for stationary travelers:

Buy an atlas, flip through it, and chose a country, let’s say France, that you’ve always wanted to visit. Then read a book that explores its landscape. Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Travels with a Donkey in the Cevannes” (1879) would be a good choice.

If France isn’t on your fantasy-travel map, David Damrosch’s recent “Around the World in 80 Books” will keep your imagination packing and provide a literary education as part of the trip through a literary landscape.

Now think about what you’ve read, how it changes some of your expectations about a possible journey, and write (email) a friend about your reflections.

I admit these assignments (forgive an “old prof”) are fanciful, but Sir Francis Bacon (1561-1626), Shakespeare’s contemporary, has some words of wisdom for the reluctant or non-traveler: “In sea-voyages, where there is nothing to be seen but sky and sea, men make diaries; in land–travel, where so much is to be observed, they omit it.”

Make your imagination the “land.” You’ll be surprised how many observations you can make. We forget that many of the great American writers of the 19th century didn’t travel far afield.

Melville did go to sea and Mark Twain was a Mississippi river-boat pilot, but Henry David Thoreau and Emily Dickinson’s were stay-at homes. Thoreau’s Walden is one of the key texts of the “transcendental” movement, and Emily Dickinson, virtually a shut-in, addressed her poetry “to the world.” Jack Kerouac was “On the Road,” but Thomas Merton, author of “Thoughts in Solitude” (1958), was a Trappist monk

Who you are is, finally, more important than where you are if you are living a decent life in normal times. In times of peril, “where” is, of course, a matter of survival.

So: if you find yourself too stationary, take an imaginary trip. I did this as a young person when I discovered Richard Halliburton’s travel book, “Complete Book of Marvels” and saw a photo of the Taj Mahal. I knew I had to go there one day and wondered why.

I wrote an essay about my question for the school newspaper and learned something about myself and the larger world I might explore one day.

I did get there eventually, but writing something about the fabled tomb of a princess had a value in itself.

Stay home and see the world within and beyond.