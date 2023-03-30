Watching Canisius College fight their way through the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs was inspiring. They started their journey by defeating their local rival, Niagara University, and then moved on to defeat Holy Cross in the AHA championship game.

This brought them to the sixteen-team NCAA Tournament to face the number-one seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers. Canisius played up to their competition for most of the game and gave them a true challenge. Unfortunately, they were eventually overwhelmed by superior competition.

Collegiate competition in Buffalo has always been a great source of entertainment. The days of a packed Memorial Auditorium in the 1960s to watch battles among the “Little Three” – with Tony Masiello, Bob Lanier and Calvin Murphy – was exciting and memorable. It is unlikely that local college hockey, or basketball, for that matter, will ever reach that level of domination in fan participation again. We did come close a couple of weeks ago when Canisius hosted Holy Cross for the AHA championship. A sold-out Harborcenter provided hockey fans with a great game and end-to-end entertainment.

I had dreams of Canisius making it to the Frozen Four. I have attended this event over the last number of years. As a Canisius alum, seeing Canisius compete would have been an experience of a lifetime for me – and the team.

I reflect back on my freshman year at Canisius College. My faculty advisor was Dr. David Dietz, professor emeritus, who was referred to as the “true father” of Canisius College hockey. I had played four years of varsity high school hockey at Bishop Fallon and then Cardinal Dougherty, at a time when local hockey was at its infancy. I was never at the level of the high school athletes of today.

Dr. Dietz asked if I would play hockey at Canisius. I responded that my goal was to study biology and apply to dental school. He told me not to worry, two players on the current team were accepted to a dental school in Mexico. I explained that I had desires to attend the highly respected University at Buffalo School of School of Dental Medicine. My hockey career had to end that day in Dr. Dietz’s office – or in a Mexican dental school far, far away. I am pretty sure the Buffalo Sabres were not concerned.

My amateur hockey career is still alive today. I play pick-up hockey periodically with a great group of men at Buffalo State. Enough to keep the blood flowing and the passion alive. I can still skate and shoot, and the pace is tolerable for my 64-year-old bones. My participation convinces me that I am still capable and, therefore, can also take part in a great local event for amateur hockey players that occurs in late June and early July.

The 11 Day Power Play raises funds for local charities, and I will participate in the Community Shift for my sixth consecutive year. Due to my great supporters, I have been a top 20 fundraiser for most of those years. As a cancer survivor, and knowing too many that have passed or survived the difficult battle, the very least I can do is strap on my skates and play a game to raise money for charity. For me, the game has always been a source of pleasure, and now is a beacon of hope for others. Attend the 11 Day Power Play games at Harborcenter, enjoy the hockey and, if you are able, contribute to the charities that benefit from this event. Game on. I’ll be there.

Little things do make a difference.