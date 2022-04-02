My View: Spinning my wheels for fun and fitness

How glorious: The wind is at my back, the sun is warming my head and I’m surrounded by the mesmerizing Swiss countryside, yet it’s so warm I’m wearing shorts.
Am I running along a country road? Perhaps I’m in my convertible with the top down? Maybe my motorcycle and I are roaming around Switzerland? And possibly it’s a beautiful summer day?
No … no … no … and no!
Instead, I am in a room surrounded by four walls, with fans turned on, a window high up with sun streaming in, and in the front an animated video of a leisurely trip through Switzerland. I’m going about 30 mph, on an indoor cycling bike, during a spinning session.
I can close my eyes while I pedal. No need to worry about hitting pedestrians, being run over by a car or going over a pothole. When I stand I don’t concern myself with avoiding low-hanging branches or being toppled over by a sudden breeze.
There is music playing and an instructor bellowing – motivating! – throughout the 45-minute class. And a gang of us are cycling, with a variety of headbands, T-shirts and tank tops, shorts and yoga pants, sneakers and biking shoes – smiling, guffawing, chuckling. Everything combined has made us one happy bunch!
The workout is simply amazing. We burn hundreds of calories with perhaps the best cardiovascular activity available, surrounded by “spinning buds” who share the intensity, excitement, fun and esprit de corps these get-togethers brings.
While all bikes are the same, each participant has a favorite one; water bottles range from the ultra-expensive to store-bought plastic screw-open-the-top; and although the focus is on revolutions per minute and watts expended, scattered about are folks checking cellphones, reading a magazine or newspaper or chatting with one another. It’s a grand time, with a feeling of, “Oh, by the way, we also happen to be working out.”
Indoor cycling began as many inventions do: the result of a need. In the 1980s, competitive cyclist Johnny Goldberg (known as Johnny G) was frustrated that his outdoor cycling classes kept getting canceled by inclement weather. His solution was to come up with a bike that could be ridden indoors. In the early 1990s, he partnered with Schwinn, and the rest is indoor cycling history.
My turn to teach is coming up: I need make a new playlist of music; decide the intensity of the class; and ponder whether to travel the mountains in Spain, go through an ancient Greek village or travel into space.
There are also the little things to make my session just right: adjusting the seat and handlebars so it’s Errol’s bike; tweak my headband and spinning gloves; be sure my water bottle is full; and have the playlist available to sync with my commands.
The class begins to fill; with 10 minutes before showtime there is idle chatter about the weather, last night’s hockey game, an anniversary, a new restaurant and on and on. There is also a nice surprise: An old spinning buddy we hadn’t seen for nearly two years due to Covid shows up. And this is just in time, as the class is about to begin.