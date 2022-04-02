My View: Spinning my wheels for fun and fitness

While all bikes are the same, each participant has a favorite one; water bottles range from the ultra-expensive to store-bought plastic screw-open-the-top; and although the focus is on revolutions per minute and watts expended, scattered about are folks checking cellphones, reading a magazine or newspaper or chatting with one another. It’s a grand time, with a feeling of, “Oh, by the way, we also happen to be working out.”

Indoor cycling began as many inventions do: the result of a need. In the 1980s, competitive cyclist Johnny Goldberg (known as Johnny G) was frustrated that his outdoor cycling classes kept getting canceled by inclement weather. His solution was to come up with a bike that could be ridden indoors. In the early 1990s, he partnered with Schwinn, and the rest is indoor cycling history.

My turn to teach is coming up: I need make a new playlist of music; decide the intensity of the class; and ponder whether to travel the mountains in Spain, go through an ancient Greek village or travel into space.

There are also the little things to make my session just right: adjusting the seat and handlebars so it’s Errol’s bike; tweak my headband and spinning gloves; be sure my water bottle is full; and have the playlist available to sync with my commands.