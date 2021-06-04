My View: Spin class reflections on a year like no other

I attended my favorite spin class studio last week, and for the first time in over a year, had the opportunity to sweat, maskless, to some great tunes (Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductee themed) and sing along without anyone hearing me over the booming sound system.
While the Foo Fighters carried me into my “zone,” about the third song into our class, a flood of tears came so unexpectedly and suddenly that I almost teetered off my bike.
So many reflections of the past 14 months came at me like bright camera bulb flashes: the “normal” ER chest X-ray I read on a Friday at 4 p.m. before logging off my workstation for the weekend, only to come in 6 a.m. Monday to find that the patient had been in ICU and intubated, and by the following Friday at 4 p.m. had died.
The families pacing outside in all sorts of weather in the hospital parking lot on dark winter predawn mornings, prepping themselves for the uncertain news of their hospitalized loved one’s progress or lack thereof, the resolve of hospital staff to step into roles they should never have had to face in their careers.
I thought of the long walk I took at dusk on the late November afternoon when I got news of my own positive Covid test result, determined not to fall asleep that night, fearing I would become hypoxic if I couldn’t be awake to will myself to breathe.
Most sadly, I recalled the funerals that I couldn’t attend in person, to share the burden of grief with coworkers and friends who had to bury their dead alone.
I think now of all the grouchy complaints overheard at the supermarket when a shopper didn’t find an ingredient for which there were suddenly supply chain issues. The rationalized explanation of an acquaintance (a lifelong smoker), who felt the vaccines were full of toxins that she couldn’t bear to put in her body.
We’ve all heard the concern, and perhaps worried ourselves, that “the vaccines were developed too fast.” In 1984, that chest X-ray I mentioned would’ve taken about 10 minutes minimum, to interpret or “read.” It would then need to be checked by an experienced attending radiologist.
In 2021, it is not unusual for me to read 20-25 such chest X-rays in that amount of time. Did I read them too fast? Or did the accumulation of nearly 40 years of experience, and the advancements in the field that now allow images to be displayed in digital format rather than on actual film, contribute to that remarkable increase in speed and efficiency?
My tears that sweaty morning at 6 a.m. were not celebrating the end of my inconvenience of masked indoor spinning.
They were an outpouring of gratitude for the tireless work and brilliance of all who played a role in bringing about the lifesaving vaccines.
It is my hope that others who have had similar emotions recently as we inch our way toward the summer we so eagerly await share those thoughts with their circle of friends. Long after we forget about the minor inconveniences we all endured during these times, we will be left to ask “how did I help end or prevent someone else’s suffering?”
I found my answer sweating along to Tina Turner and Jay-Z. Where will you find yours?