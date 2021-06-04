My View: Spin class reflections on a year like no other

I attended my favorite spin class studio last week, and for the first time in over a year, had the opportunity to sweat, maskless, to some great tunes (Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inductee themed) and sing along without anyone hearing me over the booming sound system.

While the Foo Fighters carried me into my “zone,” about the third song into our class, a flood of tears came so unexpectedly and suddenly that I almost teetered off my bike.

So many reflections of the past 14 months came at me like bright camera bulb flashes: the “normal” ER chest X-ray I read on a Friday at 4 p.m. before logging off my workstation for the weekend, only to come in 6 a.m. Monday to find that the patient had been in ICU and intubated, and by the following Friday at 4 p.m. had died.

The families pacing outside in all sorts of weather in the hospital parking lot on dark winter predawn mornings, prepping themselves for the uncertain news of their hospitalized loved one’s progress or lack thereof, the resolve of hospital staff to step into roles they should never have had to face in their careers.