My View: Soup is the secret to savoring life

Not everyone likes soup. It may be an acquired taste. Few children and teens appreciate a good squash bisque or minestrone. Some families only like soup from a can. Actually, there is a lot to say in favor of Campbell’s Chicken Noodle when the flu hits. Chicken soup always wins out when you are ill. And can a person eat a grilled cheese sandwich without a tomato soup accompaniment? I think not.

Yes, it is possible to make a bad batch of soup. It is an unfortunate predicament that might have given rise to the phase “she landed in the soup.” Add the wrong vegetables, say beets, in other than borscht – and the eye is offended. Bland is a flavor you can correct for in soup, however, if you add too much salt or any seasoning, it is best to toss the mess.

In our family, the tastiest soups are a jumble of refrigerator emptying: the requisite veggies, broth stowed in the freezer, perhaps a small piece of bacon. The starch in the soup can be potatoes, rice or any type of bean. Chop the ingredients, toss in the liquid and a few spices, turn on the stove, and then just let the soup simmer. Your nose and imagination will do the rest.