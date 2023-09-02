“I heard mozzarella sticks.” This phrase has become a frequent tongue-in-cheek response among my friends and family. It’s an in-house joke that simply means we’re not backing down.

I still laugh whenever I hear this remark, knowing that the waitress who first uttered it did so with confidence. No apologies. Nonwavering. She simply said what she thought and was unwilling to bend or even consider the possibility that she might be wrong. And while I wouldn’t suggest other servers employ this technique, I do admire this woman’s gumption.

Here’s what happened: Some friends were recently eating out with their family at a casual dining restaurant. They ordered a variety of items off the menu. Burgers. Fries. Salads. Onion Rings. When the food later arrived at their table, they noticed that the onion rings they ordered were missing. Instead, they got mozzarella sticks.

As soon as they noticed the error, they flagged down the waitress and explained the situation. Instead of apologizing for the mistake, offering to bring them some onion rings, or telling the group that they wouldn’t be charged for the unwanted item, the waitress simply quipped, “I heard mozzarella sticks,” and walked away.

My friends weren’t sure if the waitress was serious or joking. They were in unchartered waters. Still, their gang was hungry, and a variety of food lay on the table before them. They dug in and figured the onion rings would soon appear. But as they made their way through their meal, they came to realize that they weren’t getting onion rings. The waitress was serious in her response. There would be no substitute, nor would there be a credit for the mozzarella sticks. The waitress heard mozzarella sticks and that’s what they got. The unwanted item appeared on their check and payment was expected.

I’m sure there are many whom, if placed in a similar situation as this waitress, would have wondered whether they misheard a patron or mistakenly wrote down the wrong item. Perhaps another might have figured that the guest misspoke when placing their order but, believing the old adage that “the customer is always right,” would have remedied the situation by providing the table with a plate of onion rings. I doubt many would have uttered the words “I heard mozzarella sticks” and simply walked away not intending to do a darn thing about the customer’s concern.

I certainly wouldn’t have appreciated the response if I were in a similar situation and had expected a certain food item and received something else. Still, the experience that my friends encountered was shared many times – around an evening campfire, over a beer, while sharing a meal – the story retold to various friends and family, resulting in a great deal of laughter and appreciation for someone who is unapologetically themselves, speaks their mind, and doesn’t back down.

Maybe the waitress was having a bad day. Maybe that’s just who she is and how she typically responds when someone challenges her. Regardless, I think it’s sometimes best to simply laugh away the unexpected and cherish the story that results.

“I heard mozzarella sticks.” In other words, take it or leave it. It’s not my concern.