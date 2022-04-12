My View: Sometimes, you just can't win

This month marks 55 years since I stepped forward and was inducted into the U.S. Army. It’s often said, and in my case proven true, that our lives only make sense looking backward.

Too often, our best projections of where we’re headed and what we will do when we get there are more fantasy than reality. That is particularly true in my case. I graduated from Bishop Timon in 1964 with decent, if not spectacular, grades and I had earned a basketball scholarship to the University at Buffalo. That wasn’t my first choice of schools but it was the only one I could attend for free and that was a requisite coming from a family of eight kids.

UB accomplished in one semester something I never thought possible – it made me hate basketball. Little else about the experience was to my liking, either, so I left Main and Bailey to work as a longshoreman. As tough as that work was, it was still preferable to UB and it paid very well.

I saved my money and was accepted to attend St. Bonaventure University in the fall of 1965. In those days, ROTC was mandatory for all male students for four semesters. I wasn’t big on uniforms or marching so I just decided the half credit wasn’t worth my time and I just didn’t go to that class. My other grades were OK so I thought ignoring ROTC wasn’t a big deal.

As an English major, I might have been a bit more attentive to the word “mandatory” with regards to ROTC but I was at a point in my life where I deemed myself the master of my own fate and could do pretty much as I pleased. That attitude came back to bite me in the butt when I had to convince the ROTC commandant to let me back in to avoid expulsion.

He deemed me an incorrigible hippie and vowed to tell my draft board I was no longer in school. He added the opinion that “punks like me” would be sent to Vietnam where certain death would be my punishment for not marching around the drill field at Bonaventure. That seemed a bit harsh to me but he was good to his word. I was drafted and sent off to see if his prediction would come true. It almost did a few times, but luck and grace and the heroism of others brought me home.

Wounds rendered any thoughts of basketball moot but I still needed my degree. To that end, I enrolled at Millard Fillmore College at UB for the 1970 spring semester.

One of my first English classes was a creative writing course. The professor told us to submit 500 words on any topic to gauge the abilities of the class. Home less than 30 days after 16 months in combat, I wrote a piece about the war. I was rather pleased with it but I had failed to take the measure of the political climate invigorating the campus at the time. When the papers were handed back, mine was last.

The professor called me in front of the class and asked if I had fought in Vietnam. I said that I had and thought I’d inject a little humor by telling him I thought my tan and GI haircut had given me away. He wasn’t amused. He told me to drop his class or be failed as he would never give a passing grade to “anyone who fought in that immoral war.” I took his advice and got into another writing class and aced it.

Many people look back on those days as confusing. It sure was for me. One school kicked me out as an unprincipled hippie and another reviled me as a warmonger.

Confusing, indeed.