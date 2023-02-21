A year and a half ago, I wrote about a trip to Scranton, Pa., in the lovely month of June. The trip I write about now was in the not-so-lovely month of December. December 2022, that is – the weekend of the blizzard.

No, we weren’t stranded in the storm; we weren’t even in the Buffalo area when the blizzard hit. In fact, we began our trip, planned several months ahead, the day before it began. We had an uneventful first day of driving to our destination of, ironically, Summersville, W.Va. It was the first leg of our plan to spend Christmas weekend with my sister in Chapin, S.C., and then stay a few days with a college friend in New Smryna Beach, Fla.

The drive was not uneventful. Early in the afternoon, we saw warning signs along the highway: limited travel advised for Friday (the next day). The warnings were mostly related to dangerous wind-chill factors, though icy roads were also mentioned.

Friday morning arrived and our windshield wipers were frozen as were the two rear doors of our car. I don’t know why our front doors were not frozen also, but thankfully they weren’t so we could start our next day of driving. The roads were not too slippery, but the hills of West Virginia made it a nerve-wracking half day. It was noon before the temperature went above 5 degrees. We arrived at my sister’s home on Lake Murray, S.C., almost on schedule and enjoyed a wonderful Christmas weekend. A first for me: We watched the Bills game at a Bills Backer Bar in her area. They won! We ended that day trying to find a car wash to get rid of at least some of the salt and frozen debris from our car. No luck. All of the car washes were closed due to the cold temperatures.

On Monday, Dec. 26 we started what, per GPS, was a six-hour trip to New Smryna Beach, Fla. Ten hours later, we arrived at our destination. As one hotel manager stated, there were just too many cars for I-95 to handle. I had forgotten that, with Christmas on a Sunday, most everyone had Monday, Dec. 26, off from work. All of them, it seemed, were en route to somewhere. It was not fun.

The next three days were. We visited with my friend and her husband and enjoyed beach walks, including sunrises over the ocean. It was great. There was one incident, deeply and embarrassingly regretted by my friend, when she tried to park in a non-parking space at our favorite beach walking spot and got stuck in the sand. That’s right; we left an area where many, many cars were buried in snow and got stuck, hundreds of miles farther south, in sand.

We were back in the car Friday, Dec. 30, to head north towards South Carolina. Once again, not fun. This time a five-hour trip turned into about nine. I was definitely road weary and so very glad we had planned a “break day” with no driving the next day.

At this point, the reader is free to hum the tune to “Twelve Days of Christmas” as I sum up the trip with: “One degree temps in West Virginia, frozen car doors, 10-hour driving days, a vehicle stuck in Florida sand and two hotel alarms while sleeping.” The general tenor of the trip becomes clear. We made it to our destinations and back home again safely. We enjoyed memorable time with my sister and a friend of some 55 years. We missed the Christmas blizzard of 2022. One can only be grateful for the trip and the ability to write about it.

Next trip? Undetermined at this time, but it will definitely not be during the Christmas holiday or even in December. Happy road trips to all.