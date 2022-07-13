My View: Sometimes, no plans are the best plans

As I reflect back on things that have happened in my life, it seems to me that I’ve had more than my share of good luck. Most of the good things that have happened were just a result of being in the right place at the right time. When negative things have occurred, it seems to me that Lady Luck and I just weren’t on the same page.

There’s no doubt that hard work has helped with the positives and taking the lazy way out contributed to negatives. But nothing can replace pure, unadulterated luck.

On Jan. 3, 1993, the Buffalo Bills hosted the Houston Oilers in an American Football Conference wild card playoff game. The Bills regular quarterback Jim Kelly was not available for the game because he had been injured the previous week when the Bills were blown out by the same Houston Oilers.

The game was blacked out in the Buffalo area (remember those days?), so I was very pleased that my friend Gerry invited me to the game. Gerry and I had great seats, somewhere around the visitors’ 40 yard line. Gerry’s son Marc and his friend had seats at the opposite side of the stadium. The plan was to meet at the car after the game.

Perfect plan, right? In an era before cellphones, there was no backup plan like, “If the Bills are losing by 32 points let’s leave early.” Such a thing was unthinkable before kickoff. As luck would have it though, the Bills trailed at halftime 28-3 and the deficit expanded to 35-3 in the third quarter. Just when it seemed things couldn’t get any worse, star running back Thurman Thomas left the game in the third quarter because of an injury and did not return.

At that point, Gerry bemoaned the fact that Marc and his friend didn’t come to our seats during halftime. Had they done so, we undoubtedly would have left either at halftime or certainly when the score went to 35-3. Add to the mix that the weather was getting colder and the wind was becoming gustier – January in Buffalo!

Good luck changes everything. After the Bills got a touchdown to make the score 35-10, Bills kicker Steve Christie botched the ensuing kickoff but recovered it himself. Although analysts praised coach Marv Levy for calling for an on-sides kickoff, according to the New York Times, Levy adamantly denied making the call, instead claiming it was just good fortune that the Bills recovered the poor kick.

As the game wore on and the comeback became a reality, Gerry and I became increasingly thankful that we didn’t have a backup plan to leave the stadium early. The weather was cold and the wind made everything uncomfortable but as the Bills heated up, so did our spirits. When the final whistle blew, the Bills had won in overtime. It was the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Many people claim that they were at the game and stayed until the end. No doubt some of them did, but there were a lot more empty seats than occupied ones after halftime. Our seats also would have been unoccupied if we had planned in advance for a Houston blowout.

Our thinking, planning and vision were flawed, yet, because of these errors, Gerry and I were able to watch the greatest comeback in NFL history. There’s no substitute for luck.