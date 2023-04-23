A few days ago, I was in the car on my way to visit my aunt and uncle in their new place, which was in a town where I lived many years ago. It was just an ordinary trip, really, but ended up being filled with many nice memories. There were so many places on that town’s Main Street that turned out to be meaningful.

First, I drove by a plaza where my mom and I had a business for a while, one of our three locations in that town over time.

Then I went by my aunt and uncle’s old neighborhood.

Soon, I went by the apartment that my wife and I lived in after we got married. The landlord had a hair salon, and it seemed that many of his other tenants were young women.

My dad had a lot of friends. One of them, a clever, humorous little baked potato of a man, had a soft-serve ice cream parlor, and a car wash in a renovated older building on Main Street. The ice cream was wonderful. The car wash was good too, very handy. He lived on the other side of Main Street with his second wife, and his step-daughter, whom one of my brothers dated for a while. She seemed like a lovely person. As for my brother, heh heh, no comment.

I had another brother who had a multi-unit piece of income property that I had found for him, just off of Main Street. Years later he sold it to the government for a public improvement project, and from what I understand, he did very well on the sale.

Then I went by a side street where I had had a multi-unit piece of property with commercial space, plus apartments. It was another hairdresser situation. I was doing my best to hold things together there, but one day, during a very heavy rain, the roof over the hair salon cracked right open and flooded everyone. Luckily, no one was hurt. Talk about a wash and a rinse.

I also drove by the Town Hall, where I had served on the Town Conservation Board, and the Town Master Plan Committee. I was just a young guy then, but some of the other members were very prominent corporate leaders and pillars of the community. They were all very nice to me.

Then, just before arriving at my aunt and uncle’s new place, I drove by another of the business locations that my mom and I had had, as well as the corner of a side street where a third location had been. My mother had requested of the powers that be to have the signage at that intersection clarified and improved so that customers could more easily find our side-street location. She discussed it with the town, then the state, since it was a state highway road. After all these years, the business is in mothballs, really, possibly to return in some form someday, but that street sign is still there, doing its job.

When I told my aunt and uncle of all of the memories I had thought of just by driving down Main Street, we had a lot of fun remembering people, places and things.

What is the lesson from all of this? That it is good to remember, and to share the memories with someone. If the memories are good ones, great. If some of the memories aren’t so pleasant, it might still be rewarding to discuss them.

Here’s my suggestion: Think of the Main Street or neighborhood where you grew up, or lived while in college, or as a young adult. I bet you will be filled, as I was, on my simple drive, with memories of things that you had forgotten.

One memory leads to another, and if you get to chuckle a bit, good.