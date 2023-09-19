The scene is last August at a farmers market in Wellfleet, Mass. On the sparse lawn behind the First Congo Church, vendors ply their foodstuffs: backyard garden veggies, herbal teas, baked goods, mushrooms, olive oil and much more. The clientele is mixed in age and ethnicity. At a central focal spot, an aged hippie with a long white beard plays songs by the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and John Prine on an unplugged six-string guitar. Cars in the lot sport peace signs. It was deja vu for me. I was transported from 2022 to 1970.

For baby boomers who came of age in the ’60s, this whole scene is primal. It represents our shared identity as the peace and love generation. So I thought.

In 1970, I was a graduate teaching assistant at UB. It was a chaotic time, during the Vietnam War, and the campus was a hotbed of protest and radicalism. The lawn in front of Hayes Hall – the Amherst campus was still in the planning stage – was at times redolent with the smell of tear gas released by police sent to quell unruly student demonstrators. What had started as anti-war rebellion had morphed into a territorial dispute, as students fought with what was perceived to be an invading police force.

I had no idea that not everybody was sympathetic to our causes.

One morning, protesters showed up at my class saying, “We are shutting down the campus because the administration is being complicit” – presumably about the police presence, but also, in some distant way, with the war. I quickly agreed to leave the premises. But then I told my class that we would reconvene outside on the grass.

When the news came that U.S. forces had invaded Cambodia, thus expanding the conflict, we marched en masse down Main Street shouting anti-war slogans.

Nonparticipants in our protests may have thought or said contradictory opinions, but we were oblivious.

Although not truly qualifying as hippies, since we were in graduate school, my wife and I adopted their styles and attitudes. We had little money but still gave handouts to street beggars. Our hair grew long, we wore bell-bottom jeans, attended Joan Baez and Cat Stevens concerts, picnicked in parks, picked wildflowers, went to poetry readings and spent a lot of time in coffeehouses. Our vehicle of choice: a battered old VW Beetle with a sun roof.

Didn’t everyone our age live this way and do these things?

This was my generation’s legacy. We were destined to promote peace, equality and progress for the United States. The future looked rosy for everyone, once the war ended. Or so I thought.

But history tells a different story. A majority of baby boomers supported the Vietnam War. Many fought in it, and served proudly. Most boomers voted for Nixon in 1972, not the liberal Democrat, George McGovern, whom I supported and worked for. They also voted for Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and – yes – Donald Trump.

The boomer majority would probably not have been comfortable at that farmers market on Cape Cod. It saddens me now to think that most of my generation doesn’t share my memories of what I thought was best about our generation.