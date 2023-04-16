This April’s arrival conjured memories of some Aprils past. Cold Aprils. Rainy Aprils. Cold and rainy Aprils! It’s true: April can inflict some weather that's downright cruel. In my 40-plus years in Buffalo, I've shivered through lots of it.

There’s always some balance at work, of course. Amid the drear and chill, promises of seasonal change will appear. Crocuses and daffodils emerge as harbingers of bright colors to come. A soft warm day can surprise and delight us. But typically, April’s cool and showery.

I recall an early April Saturday years ago that held virtually no promise. It had dawned cold, stayed cool, and offered a steady sullen drizzle that occasionally swelled to downpours. Temperatures hovered around 40. Barely any green was to be found anywhere. Half the weekend, done in by nature's capricious ways.

Most people probably hunkered down and tackled indoor chores while waiting for the weather to improve. Teresa and I, however, ventured into the murk to pursue separate (wet) agendas. She had volunteered to lead tours at a nearby nature preserve. This happened to be the day her training was scheduled, rain or shine. Off she went, dressed in layers and her trusty raincoat. I, meanwhile, had the lucky misfortune to have heard scattered reports of an interesting owl in the area. Shaking off my distaste for the foggy cold, I donned my Wellies and hopped in the other car to join the search.

Teresa arrived at her training site in gelid, pelting rain. The environmental educator (“K”) greeted her cheerily, offering an offhand remark about the "lovely day." After some indoor instruction, they headed outside to the trails.

The rain had slackened but not by much. The paths underfoot were a slick and swampy mix of mud and leaves. Water quickly soaked their boots. Whenever Teresa looked up at the tall, majestic beeches and hemlocks, she got an eyeful of cold precip. Undaunted, “K” kept up a running commentary describing the preserve’s charms, giving Teresa gist for the tours she’d be leading.

Eight miles away, I found myself sloshing along trails at Amherst State Park. There, my amateur naturalist's zeal was being sorely tested. It was so crappy and cold that I seriously considered declaring defeat and going home.

Then I remembered the group of pine trees where the sought-after bird had been spotted. Thinking that pines might offer some shelter from the rain, I entered a copse of dark and brooding trees. In the gloomy half-light, I remained cold and wet. But the ground was less spongy, and the walking better.

Back at the nature preserve, “K” happened to glance up at a small hemlock tree and stopped dead. Pointing, she whispered "up there."

About 10 feet overhead, a Northern Saw-Whet owl watched them curiously. Charmed and elated, Teresa and “K” exchanged smiles. The cold and rain suddenly didn't matter. The small, pretty bird remained on its perch, allowing them to study it closely.

In Amherst, rows of pines narrowly bordered my path as I looked high in the dim branches for the bird. Ahead, two shadowy shapes resolved into Jim and Sal, two experienced local birders. Soaked but grinning broadly, they whispered “See the bird?” "Nope." Sal put a finger to his lips. With his other hand he pointed up a nearby tree.

There it was: a magnificent Long-Eared owl! Huddled close to the tree trunk, its wild, fierce eyes glared down at us as if we’d stolen its car. We gazed back, transfixed.

Arriving home later, Teresa and I shouted in unison “You won’t believe what I saw today!” Thanks, April.