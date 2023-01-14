My View: Sometimes, all it takes is finding the right tool

It just wasn’t working. Every time it snowed here in Buffalo (which is a lot), I would pull out my standard Grade A plastic shovel purchased at Wegmans. Grabbing big clumps of snow with the shovel, I would try my best to clear a path on our sidewalk and driveway.

And every time, I would come back to my house exhausted and depleted. Worse still, no matter how hard I tried to bend my knees and do things properly, I would inevitably throw out my back. What was I doing wrong? I surmised I must just be bad at shoveling.

A Christian colleague of mine, a United Church of Christ minister named Dotty Brooks, would see me in anguish in the days that followed and address me with concern. Originally from Washington State, Dottie had spent most of her adult life in Western New York and knew all about snow removal. She had originally gotten connected to the Jewish community when a bus load of synagogue youth was waylaid at her church in a massive snowstorm. She always had amazing stories of random strangers stepping in to help with plowing emergencies.

“What happened to you?” she would ask me, offering her condolences to my back, “You poor thing.”

After one of our conversations, a lightbulb went off in her head. The next week, after services at my synagogue, she invited me to come back with her to her big, gray, ‘70s-style van. Opening up the trunk, she revealed a giant yellow contraption that looked like the front end of an excavator, with a silver plastic handle. Helping me place the contraption in my tiny Prius, she said, “This is for you. It’s a push shovel, and I think it will do wonders to alleviate all your back issues.”

“Trust me,” she said when I looked at her skeptically.

Sure enough, the next snow storm came and I brought out the new push shovel to test out. In no time at all, I was out on the driveway clearing whole swaths of snow that used to take hours. I used the wide base of the shovel to get under the snow and ice, pushing it easily over and depositing it on the side. Afterward, my back and I both felt great. No more emergency visits to the chiropractor would be necessary.

Dottie, who had been battling cancer for several decades, eventually succumbed to the disease a month or so before the pandemic. Her loss was a big blow to her family and to our community. For my part, I continued to honor her by bringing out her gracious gift every time it snowed.

This winter, I have needed the push shovel more than ever. When the blizzard hit a day before Christmas, I knew I had my work cut out for me. I immediately went to grab my handy push shovel. After clearing most of my driveway, I helped a neighbor, and then joined him in clearing as many houses on our street as we could. It was so easy, I helped out a few more friends outside of our area as well. Afterward, I walked around pain-free, as though I had not been shoveling at all.

Looking out at the newly cleared paths, I sent a quiet prayer toward heaven. I am honored to spread the gospel about push shovels. Trust me, they will transform the way you think about snow. You and your back will be all the better for it.

To Dottie, wherever you are, your tiny act of kindness made a big difference in my life.